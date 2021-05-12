Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

RATINGS: TAMRON HALL Grows Week to Week Across All Key Nielsen Measures

“Tamron Hall” is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks.

May. 12, 2021  
During the week of April 26, 2021, "Tamron Hall" grew over the prior week across all key Nielsen measures: Households (+14% - 0.8 rating vs. 0.7 rating), Total Viewers (+10% - 1.093 million vs. 990,000) and Women 25-54 (+33% - 0.4 rating vs. 0.3 rating). In fact, "Tamron Hall" delivered its most-watched week (1.093 million) in 5 weeks - since the week of 3/22/21.

The show is executive produced by Hall and Candi Carter, and Carter serves as showrunner. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.

For times and channels, go to www.TamronHallShow.com and follow the show on social media @TamronHallShow.


