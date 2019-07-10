RATINGS: NBC Wins The Week Of July 1-7 In 18-49 & Total Viewers

NBC has finished #1 for the primetime ratings week of July 1-7 in adults 18-49 and total viewers and is #1 or tied for #1 among the Big 4 networks in most other key measure, according to "live plus same day" viewership figures from Nielsen Media Research.

In total viewers, Tuesday's encore recap of "America's Got Talent" is #1 for the week, with Thursday's 8-10 p.m. "Macy's 4th of July Fireworks® Spectacular" #3 and Monday's "American Ninja Warrior" #7.

In adults 18-49, NBC place seven shows among the top 15 primetime telecasts of the week: the Tuesday "AGT" recap (tied for #4), Thursday's 8-10 p.m. "Macy's" coverage (tied for #6), "Ninja Warrior" (tied for #8), "Songland" and a 10-11 p.m."Macy's" recap (tied for #10) and Monday's "Dateline NBC" and a Sunday "AGT" encore (tied for #12).

Season to date, NBC ranks #1 among ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX in adults 18-49 and is #1 or tied for #1 among those nets in adults 25-54, adults 18-34, men 25-54 and all key adult-female demos. In total viewers, excluding sports, NBC is running within 1.266 million persons of #1 CBS, NBC's closest position to #1 in total viewers at this point in the season, excluding sports, in 16 years, since trailing by 621,000 persons at this time in 2002-03.

Weekly ratings are "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date ratings are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day."

Week 41 Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "live plus same day," July 1-7

NBC...0.6

ABC...0.5

CBS...0.4

Fox...0.4

CW...0.1



Total Viewers

NBC...3.5 million

CBS...3.4 million

ABC...2.8 million

Fox...1.6 million

CW...0.6 million

Season-to-Date Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "Most Current"

NBC...1.5

CBS...1.4

Fox...1.4

ABC...1.2

CW...0.4

Total Viewers

CBS...8.3 million

NBC...6.9 million

ABC...5.5 million

Fox...4.9 million

CW...1.3 million

NBC highlights for the week of July 1-7:

Monday

"American Ninja Warrior" (0.8 rating in 18-49, 4.7 million viewers overall from 8-10 p.m. ET) maintained 100% week to week in 18-49 (0.8 vs. 0.8) and grew +2% in total viewers (4.749 million vs. 4.669 million), to rank the #2 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49 and total viewers.

"Live Plus Seven Day Plus Digital" Ratings: Within just seven days, across linear and digital platforms, "American Ninja Warrior" has been growing this summer by +96% in adults 18-49 and +3.7 million viewers overall versus its next-day "live plus same day" Nielsens to a 1.85 rating in 18-49 and 8.3 million viewers overall

"Dateline NBC" (0.6 rating in adults 18-49, 1.0 in adults 25-54, 3.9 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) tied for #1 in the timeslot among ABC, CBS and NBC in adults 18-49 and ranked #1 outright in adults 25-54 and total viewers. Week to week, "Dateline" maintained 100% in 18-49 (0.6 vs. 0.6), grew +11% in 25-54 (1.0 vs. 0.9) and increased by +6% in total viewers (3.9 million vs. 3.7 million).

Tuesday

NBC won Tuesday night among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49, adults 25-54, total viewers and every other key measure.

An encore recap episode of "America's Got Talent" (1.0 rating in 18-49, 6.8 million viewers overall from 8-10:01 p.m. ET) ranked as the #1 telecast of the night on the Big 4 networks in total viewers, up +8% versus the year-ago encore that aired during the week of July 4 (6.8 million vs. 6.3 million on July 3, 2018, which did not face original "Big Brother" competition) and rated within 0.1 of that year-ago rebroadcast in 18-49 (1.0 vs. 1.1). L+7+Digital: Within seven days, across linear and digital platforms, "America's Got Talent" is adding +91% in adults 18-49 and +5.2 million viewers overall versus next-day "live plus same day" results, rising to a 3.07 rating in 18-49 and 14.8 million viewers overall.

"Songland" (0.7 rating in 18-49, 3.5 million viewers overall from 10:01-11 p.m. ET) captured 10 of 10 key ratings measures (adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54, plus total views) in the 10 p.m. timeslot versus ABC and CBS (including a tie in men 18-34). Despite this week's lower encore lead-in this week from "America's Got Talent," "Songland" delivered a +75% margin of victory in adults 18-49 in the timeslot over CBS' original "Blood & Treasure" (0.7 vs. 0.4). L+7+Digital: Within just seven days on linear and non-linear platforms, "Songland" has grown by +74% in adults 18-49 and +2.9 million viewers overall versus next-day "live plus same day" averages, increasing to a 1.75 rating in 18-49 and 7.6 million viewers overall.

Wednesday

An encore "Ellen's Game of Games" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 2.7 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) tied as the #2 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 25-54.

A 9 p.m. rebroadcast of "Songland" (0.3 rating in 18-49, 1.6 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) tied for #1 in the timeslot in adults 18-34, women 18-49 and women 25-54.

"The InBetween" averaged a 0.3 rating in 18-49 and 2.1 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET. L+7+Digital: After just seven days of linear and digital delayed viewing, "The InBetween" is doubling in adults 18-49 and adding +2.2 million viewers overall to its next-day "live plus same day" results, increasing to a 1.04 rating in 18-49 and 5.6 million viewers overall.

Thursday

NBC dominated primetime, with the "Macy's 4th of July Fireworks® Spectacular" and the 10 p.m. "Macy's" recap giving the network convincing primetime wins in every key ratings measure. For the night, NBC equaled the other Big 4 networks combined in adults 18-49 (0.9 vs. 0.3 each for ABC, CBS and Fox).

"Macy's 4th of July Fireworks® Spectacular" (0.9 rating in 18-49, 5.9 million viewers overall from 8-10 p.m. ET) tripled the #2 network in the timeslot in 18-49 (0.9 vs. 0.3 each for ABC, CBS and Fox) and doubled #2 in total viewers with a margin of +3.0 million persons (5.9 million vs. 2.9 million for CBS' #2 encore comedies). The special was the #1 show of the night on ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX in adults 18-49, adults 25-54, total viewers and all other key measures. From its first half-hour to its fourth, the "Macy's" event increased by +100% in 18-49 rating (0.7 to 1.4) and +100% or +4.4 million persons in total viewers (4.4 million vs. 8.7 million).

A recap telecast of "Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular" (0.7 rating in 18-49, 3.9 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) ranked as the #2 show of the night on the Big 4 in adults 18-49, adults 25-54, total viewers and all other key categories.

Friday

NBC ranked #1 among the Big 4 networks Friday night in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and all other key demographics (including a tie in men and women 18-34).

An encore telecast of "American Ninja Warrior" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 2.3 million viewers overall from 8-10 p.m. ET) tied with "Dateline" as the #1 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49.

"Dateline NBC" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 0.7 in adults 25-54, 3.1 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) tied with NBC's "Ninja Warrior" encore as the #1 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49 and was #1 outright on those nets in adults 25-54. L+7: Through the traditional September-to-May season, Friday's "Dateline" grew by +51% in 18-49 rating (from a 0.57 to a 0.86) and more than +1.2 million viewers overall (3.5 million to 4.7 million) going from L+SD to L+7.

Sunday

NBC's lineup of "America's Got Talent" encores finished #2 for the night among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49.

An encore telecast of "America's Got Talent" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 3.1 million viewers overall from 7-9 p.m. ET) grew from its first half-hour to its fourth, increasing by +50% in 18-49 (0.4 to 0.6) and +1.1 million persons or +39% in total viewers (2.7 million vs. 3.8 million).

A second rebroadcast of "America's Got Talent" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 3.4 million viewers overall from 9-11 p.m. ET) ranked #2 among the Big 4 networks in the timeslot in adults 18-49.





