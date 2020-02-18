RATINGS: NBC Tops Viewers & ABC Leads Demos on Monday

ABC (6.129 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.5, #1) remained the demo champ on Monday with fresh installments of "The Bachelor" (6.594 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.8, #1) and "The Good Doctor" (5.198 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T4).

NBC (6.309 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.0, #2) was the most-watched broadcaster with the season finale of "America's Got Talent: The Champions" (7.571 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.2, #T2) plus a new "Manifest" (3.785 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T6).

Next up was FOX (5.135 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.9, #3) with new episodes of "9-1-1: Lone Star" (6.688 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.2, #T2) and "Prodigal Son" (3.582 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T6).

Meanwhile, CBS (5.936 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #4) offered up originals from "The Neighborhood" (6.442 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T4), "Bob (Hearts) Abishola" (6.063 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T6), "All Rise" (5.322 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T9) and "Bull" (6.234 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T9).

And finally, a new "All American" (0.760 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.3, #11) and a repeat "Black Lightning" (0.365 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.1, #12) closed out the night on The CW (0.563 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+20.00% - America's Got Talent: The Champions

+20.00% - 9-1-1: Lone Star

+16.67% - Manifest

0.00% - The Bachelor

0.00% - The Neighborhood

0.00% - The Good Doctor

0.00% - Bob (Hearts) Abishola

0.00% - Prodigal Son

0.00% - All American

-14.29% - Bull

-14.29% - All Rise

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+50.00% - ALL AMERICAN (vs. Arrow (Repeat))

+33.33% - 9-1-1: LONE STAR (vs. The Resident)

-5.26% - The Bachelor

-14.29% - Bull

-18.18% - The Neighborhood

-18.18% - The Good Doctor

-22.22% - Bob (Hearts) Abishola (vs. Man with a Plan)

-22.22% - PRODIGAL SON (vs. The Passage)

-25.00% - ALL RISE (vs. Magnum P.I.)

-29.41% - America's Got Talent: The Champions

-30.00% - Manifest





Related Articles View More TV Stories