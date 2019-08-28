RATINGS: NBC Stays On Top on Tuesday with AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

NBC (7.170 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.1, #1) was the network to beat on Tuesday with its pairing of "America's Got Talent" (8.901 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.3, #1) and "Bring the Funny" (3.707 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.7, #3).

Second place then went to ABC (3.066 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.8, #2) with a new "Bachelor in Paradise" (3.890 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 1.0, #2) plus repeats of "Bless This Mess" (1.527 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T5) and "Black-ish" (1.306 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T8).

Next up was CBS (4.565 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.5, #3) with its repeat trio of "NCIS" (5.079 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.5, #4), "FBI" (4.412 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T5) and "NCIS: New Orleans" (4.203 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T5).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.385 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #4) offered up a repeat "The Resident" (1.309 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T8) and a new "First Responders Live" (1.462 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T8).

And finally, fresh installments of "Pandora" (0.564 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11) and "Mysteries Decoded" (0.569 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11) on The CW (0.567 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) rounded out the evening.

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+100.00% - Mysteries Decoded

0.00% - Bring the Funny

0.00% - First Responders Live

0.00% - Pandora

-9.09% - Bachelor in Paradise

-18.75% - America's Got Talent

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - MYSTERIES DECODED (vs. The Outpost)

0.00% - Pandora (vs. THE FLASH (Repeat))

-9.09% - Bachelor in Paradise

-12.50% - BRING THE FUNNY (vs. Making It)

-25.00% - FIRST RESPONDERS LIVE (vs. LOVE CONNECTION (Repeat))

-27.78% - America's Got Talent

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

· In Nielsen's 56 metered markets, household results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 1.2/4 with an encore telecast; "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," 1.8/5 with an encore; and ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 1.2/4 with an encore.

· In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, adult 18-49 results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 0.3/2 with an encore; "Late Show," 0.2/2 with an encore; and "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 0.3/2 with an encore.

· From 12:35-1:05 a.m. ET, ABC's "Nightline," averaged a 0.8/3 in metered-market households and a 0.2/2 in 18-49 in the Local People Meters.

· From 12:35-1:35 a.m. ET, ratings were: "Late Night with Seth Meyers," 0.8/3 with an encore in metered-market households; CBS's "Late Late Show," 0.9/4 with an encore. In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, averages were: "Late Night," 0.2/2 with an encore in 18-49; "Late Late Show," 0.1/2 with an encore.

· At 1:35 a.m., "Last Call with Carson Daly" averaged a 0.5/2 in metered-market households with an encore and a 0.1/1 in adults 18-49 in the 25 markets with local people meters.





