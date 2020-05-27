RATINGS: NBC Ratings Results For The Late-Night Week Of May 18-22

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" has averaged a 0.29 rating in adults 18-49 and 1.749 million viewers overall for the late-night ratings week of May 18-22, according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research.

Head to head from 11:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m. ET, "Tonight" outrated ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in adults 18-49 (0.34 vs. 0.32), as well as adults 25-54 (0.54 vs. 0.49) and all other key demographics

At 12:35 a.m. ET, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" finished #1 versus "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in adults 18-49 and adults, men and women 25-54. Season to date, "Late Night" ranks #1 versus "Late Late Show" in all key ratings measures.

Digital / Social: "The Tonight Show" ranked as the week's #1 most-viewed late-night program on YouTube, 29 million views (Source: ListenFirst Media Brand Rankings, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Video Views; Brand Type: TV Shows; Late Fringe Daypart; 5/18/20-5/24/20).

Since the social distancing "At Home" era started on March 17, "Tonight" has generated 455 million Youtube views, to rank as the #1 most-viewed Entertainment TV program on the platform during that time (Source: ListenFirst Media Brand Rankings, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Video Views; Brand Type: TV Shows; 3/17/20-5/24/20. Excludes Children's Programming and WWE).

For the 2020 year to date, "Tonight" also ranks as #1 most-watched Entertainment TV program on YouTube, having generated 1.2 billion Total Views, up +30% from the same time period in 2019 (Source: ListenFirst Media Brand Rankings, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Video Views; Brand Type: TV Shows; 1/1/20-5/24/20. Excludes Children's Programming and WWE).

Additionally, "Tonight" remains the #1 most-social late-night series of 2020, having recorded 15.4 million Total Interactions across Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, to top the closest competitor by 2.3 million Interactions (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings; Series Only; Late Fringe Daypart; Linear Window; 01/01/20-05/24/20).

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" delivered the week's #1 most-viewed late-night talk-show video on Youtube with Monday's "A Closer Look," which earned more than 2.6 million views (Source: ListenFirst Media Content Rankings; LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC; Video Views [YouTube]; Late Fringe Daypart; 5/18/20-5/24/20).

Since beginning broadcasting from Seth's home, "Late Night" has accumulated 129 million Youtube views, up +32% versus the same time-frame in 2019.

Year-to-date, "Late Night" remains well above most key digital viewing benchmarks from 2019, with Youtube viewing nearing the 300 million views mark for a 33% increase over the same period last year.

LATE-NIGHT WEEKLY AVERAGES

(According to viewing figures from Nielsen Media Research for the week of May 18-22. Ratings reflect "live plus same day" data unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date figures are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day.")

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.29 rating, 3 share

CBS "Late Show," 0.33/3 *

11:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Kimmel," 0.31/3 *

12:05-12:35 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.24/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.16/2 *

CBS "Late Late Show," 0.15/2 *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.11/2 (R) *

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 1.749 million viewers

CBS "Late Show," 2.668 million viewers *

11:35 p.m.-12:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Kimmel," 2.015 million viewers *

12:05-12:35 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.422 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.925 million viewers *

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.927 million viewers *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.536 million viewers (R) *

* Friday's "Late Show," "Kimmel," "Late Night" and "Late Late Show" were encores, and the NBC and CBS Friday rebroadcasts are excluded from these averages.

SEASON AVERAGES

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.40 rating, 3 share

CBS "Late Show," 0.42/3

ABC "Kimmel," 0.34/3

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.25/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.24/3

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.19/2

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.15/2

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 2.038 viewers

CBS "Late Show," 3.551 million viewers

ABC "Kimmel," 1.979 million viewers

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.434 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.284 million viewers

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.208 million viewers

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.664 million viewers

SELECTED CABLE RESULTS, WEEK OF MAY 18-22

NATIONAL ADULT 18-49 RATING

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.16

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.13 (R)

Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.35

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.26

Each adult 18-49 rating point equals 1.29 million viewers.

TOTAL VIEWERS

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.574 million viewers

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.321 million viewers (R)



Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.705 million viewers

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.506 million viewers

