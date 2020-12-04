RATINGS: NBC Ratings Report for Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020

From 8-9 p.m., "The Voice Holiday Celebration" drew a 0.7 in 18-49 and 5.3 million viewers. The special was NBC's most-watched show of the night.

From 9-10 p.m., "Law & Order: SVU" drew a 0.6 in 18-49 and 4.0 million viewers.

The 4.0 million set a season-high in total viewers and the 0.6 tied for best of the season in 18-49.

"SVU" maintained it 0.6 18-49 demo throughout both half-hours of the show.

From 10-11 p.m., "Dateline NBC" drew a 0.4 in 18-49 and 2.9 million viewers.

The telecast drew an 0.6 in the news friendly 25-54 demo and maintained its 18-49 and 25-54 demos in both half-hours.

In the the 10 p.m. timeslot, "Dateline NBC" outperformed CBS' "Star Trek: Discovery" in 18-49, 25-54 and total viewers.

