RATINGS: NBC, CBS Top Charts with State of the Union Address on Tuesday

NBC (4.365 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.9, #1) was the demp champ on Tuesday with its mix of "Ellen's Game of Games" (5.005 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #1), "State of the Union" (4.388 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T2) and "State of the Union Analysis" (3.017 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T6).

FOX (3.182 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.8, #2) was a close second with a special "Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back" (3.062 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.8, #4) alongside its "State of the Union" (3.390 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T2) and "State of the Union Analysis" (2.797 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.7, #5).

Next up was CBS (4.796 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T3) with a repeat "NCIS" (5.912 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T6) followed by "State of the Union" (4.558 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T6) and "State of the Union Analysis" (3.276 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T12).

ABC (3.462 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T3) likewise opted for repeats of "The Conners" (4.079 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T6) and "Bless This Mess" (2.901 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T12) plus "State of the Union" (3.622 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T6) and "State of the Union Analysis" (2.925 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.5, #11).

And finally, the return of "The Flash" (1.287 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T12) and a new "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" (0.788 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.2, #15) rounded out the night on The CW (1.037 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.3, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+33.33% - Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back

0.00% - Ellen's Game of Games

0.00% - DC's Legends of Tomorrow (vs. 1/21/20)

-33.33% - THE FLASH (vs. 12/10/19)

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

-11.11% - Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours TO HELL AND BACK (vs. THE MASKED SINGER (Repeat))

-28.57% - Ellen's Game of Games

-42.86% - The Flash

-50.00% - DC's Legends of Tomorrow (vs. Roswell, New Mexico)





Related Articles View More TV Stories