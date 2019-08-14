RATINGS: NBC, AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Top Charts on Tuesday

NBC (7.242 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.2, #1) held onto the top spot on Tuesday with its pairing of "America's Got Talent" (9.008 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.4, #1) and "Bring the Funny" (3.711 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.7, #3).

ABC (3.212 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.9, #2) was likewise the again the silver draw with a new "Bachelor in Paradise" (4.067 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.1, #2) followed by a repeats of "Bless This Mess" (1.659 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T6) and "Black-ish" (1.347 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.3, #10).

Next up was CBS (4.141 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.5, #3) and its all-repeat lineup of "NCIS" (4.445 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T4), "FBI" (3.931 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T6) and "NCIS: New Orleans" (4.048 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T4).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.636 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #4) offered up a repeat "Spin the Wheel" (1.575 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T6) and a new "First Responders Live" (1.698 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T6).

And finally, a new "Pandora" (0.611 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T11) and the premiere of "Mysteries Decoded" (0.478 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T11) rounded out the night on The CW (0.545 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

10.00% - Bachelor in Paradise

0.00% - America's Got Talent

0.00% - First Responders Live

0.00% - Pandora

-22.22% - Bring the Funny

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+10.00% - Bachelor in Paradise

0.00% - FIRST RESPONDERS LIVE (vs. Love Connection)

0.00% - Pandora (vs. THE FLASH (Repeat))

0.00% - MYSTERIES DECODED (vs. THE OUTPOST (Repeat))

-30.00% - America's Got Talent

-30.00% - BRING THE FUNNY (vs. Making It)

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

·In Nielsen's 56 metered markets, household results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 1.3/4; "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," 2.3/7; and ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 1.5/4.

·In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, adult 18-49 results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 0.4/3; "Late Show," 0.4/3; and "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 0.4/3.

·From 12:35-1:05 a.m. ET, ABC's "Nightline," averaged a 0.9/4 in metered-market households and a 0.2/2 in 18-49 in the Local People Meters.

·From 12:35-1:35 a.m. ET, ratings were: "Late Night with Seth Meyers," 0.9/4 in metered-market households; CBS's "Late Late Show," 0.9/4. In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, averages were: "Late Night," 0.3/3 in 18-49; "Late Late Show," 0.2/2.

·At 1:35 a.m., "Last Call with Carson Daly" averaged a 0.6/3 in metered-market households with an encore and a 0.2/2 in adults 18-49 in the 25 markets with local people meters.





Related Articles View More TV Stories