RATINGS: MEET THE PRESS WITH CHUCK TODD is Number One Most-Watched Sunday Show

Meet the Press with Chuck Todd (MTP) won this past Sunday, July 14 as the #1 most-watched Sunday show across the board, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Sunday's broadcast featured exclusive interviews with Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Ron Johnson, and Megan Rapinoe, and averaged 2.842 million total viewers. MTP topped ABC's This Week by +13 percent (+326,000) and CBS' Face the Nation by six percent (+153,000). This marks the broadcast's 52nd straight win over ABC in total viewers. Compared to last Sunday, MTP was up five percent and compared to last year, MTP was up three percent.

MTP also won in the demo most valued by news advertisers, topping both ABC and CBS by double-digits. 698,000 A25-54 key demo viewers tuned in to the Sunday program: +23 percent (+130,000) more than ABC and +23 percent (+131,000) more than CBS.

Season-to-date, MTP is the #1 most-watched Sunday show across the board, delivering its best total viewer lead over ABC in seven years and CBS in eight years.

MTP continues to dominate the influential Washington, D.C. market, outperforming its competition combined across the board and winning every Sunday with total viewers for more than four straight years (since March 22, 2015).

An additional 904,000 total viewers and 181,000 A25-54 viewers watched the Sunday program through rebroadcasts on NBC and MSNBC.

Tune in to MSNBC's MTP Daily weekdays at 5 p.m. for more from moderator Chuck Todd, and follow the broadcast on Facebook and on Twitter for the latest.





