RATINGS: MEET THE PRESS WITH CHUCK TODD Is #1 In The Key Demo

Meet the Press with Chuck Todd (MTP) won this past Sunday, December 8 as the #1 most-watched Sunday show in the A25-54 key demo, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Sunday's broadcast featured interviews with Rep. Jerrold Nadler, Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Denny Heck, and averaged 3.084 million total viewers. MTP topped ABC's This Week by double-digits: +18 percent (+468,000). Less than one percent separated MTP from CBS, which only rates for the first 30 minutes of its hour-long broadcast.

MTP won in the demo most valued by news advertisers, topping both ABC and CBS by double-digits. 690,000 A25-54 key demo viewers tuned into the Sunday program: +12 percent (+76,000) more than ABC and +13 percent (+78,000) more than CBS. MTP was the only Sunday show to grow week over week in the key demo, and was up two percent (+17,000).

Season-to-date, MTP is the #1 most-watched Sunday show across the board, delivering its best total viewer lead over ABC in eight years and CBS in nine years.

MTP continues to dominate the influential Washington, D.C. market, outperforming its competition combined across the board and winning every Sunday with total viewers for more than four straight years (since March 22, 2015).

An additional 918,000 million total viewers and 232,000 A25-54 viewers watched the Sunday program through rebroadcasts on NBC and MSNBC.

An additional 918,000 million total viewers and 232,000 A25-54 viewers watched the Sunday program through rebroadcasts on NBC and MSNBC.





