RATINGS: LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Tops DR. PHIL as the Week's No. 1 Syndicated Talker

During the week of Sept. 28, 2020, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranked as the No. 1 Syndicated talk show across all key Nielsen measures, beating "Dr. Phil" by 6% in Households (1.9 rating vs. 1.8 rating), 10% in Total Viewers (2.625 million vs. 2.389 million) and 50% among Women 25-54 (0.9 rating vs. 0.6 rating). In fact, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" was the No. 1 Syndicated talk show in three of its four weeks of the new season in Households, Total Viewers and Women 25-54.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" grew by double digits week to week in Households (+12% - 1.9 rating vs. 1.7 rating), Total Viewers (+11% - 2.625 million vs. 2.365 million) and Women 25-54 (+13% - 0.9 rating vs. 0.8 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" once again held double-digit advantages over the 3rd hour of NBC's "TODAY" in Households (+19% - 1.9 rating vs. 1.6 rating), Total Viewers (+19% - 2.625 million vs. 2.207 million), Women 25-54 (+29% - 0.9 rating vs. 0.7 rating) and in the key news demo of Adults 25-54 (+40% - 0.7 rating vs. 0.5 rating).

For the first time in the show's history, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranks as the No. 1 Syndicated talk show of the season in Total Viewers, topping "Dr. Phil" (2.584 million vs 2.516 million). In addition, "Live" is the season's No. 1 daytime talk show (syndicated or network) among Women 25-54 (0.8 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

