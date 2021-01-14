RATINGS: LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Grows for the 3rd Straight Week in Viewers to Its Most-Watched Week Since April

During the week of Dec. 28, 2020, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" grew for the 3rd straight week in Total Viewers (+7% - 3.108 million vs. 2.918 million) to a new season high and its most-watched week since last April - since the week of 4/6/20. "Live with Kelly and Ryan" was up 13% week to week among Women 25-54 (0.9 rating vs. 0.8 rating) and held even with the prior week in Households (2.1 rating) to match season highs.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" improved over the comparable week last year by 6% in Total Viewers (3.108 million vs. 2.928 million on w/o 12/30/19), standing as only 1 of 2 Syndicated talk shows to grow year to year.

For the 6th week in a row, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranked as the No. 1 Syndicated talk show in Households (2.1 rating), Total Viewers (3.108 million) and Women 25-54 (0.9 rating). In fact, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" was the No. 1 daytime talk show - Syndicated or network - for the 3rd week running across all three Nielsen measures.

The New Year's Eve broadcast of "Live with Kelly and Ryan" (on 12/31/20) marked the show's strongest single telecast on any day since April in Households (2.4 rating), Total Viewers (3.684 million) and Women 25-54 (1.1 rating) - since 4/13/20, 4/6/20 and 4/21/20, respectively.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" beat the 3rd hour of NBC's "TODAY" by double digits across all key measures: Households (+17% - 2.1 rating vs. 1.8 rating), Total Viewers (+14% - 3.108 million vs. 2.731 million), Women 25-54 (+13% - 0.9 rating vs. 0.8 rating) and in the key news demo of Adults 25-54 (+14% - 0.8 rating vs. 0.7 rating).

In its 33rd season, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" is the season's No. 1 daytime talk show - Syndicated or network - with Women 25-54 (0.8 rating). In fact, "Live" has ranked or tied as the No. 1 daytime talk show for 43 weeks in a row with Women 25-54. In addition, "Live" leads "Dr. Phil" by 4% in Total Viewers (2.665 million vs. 2.553 million) and ties "Dr. Phil" among Households (1.9 rating) to stand as the No. 1 Syndicated talk show of the season, marking the first time ever "Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranks as the season's No. 1 Syndicated talk show in all three Nielsen measures.

On average for the season, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" dominates "Ellen" by enormous double-digit margins across all key measures: Households (+73% - 1.9 rating vs. 1.1 rating), Total Viewers (+74% - 2.665 million vs. 1.536 million) and Women 25-54 (+60% - 0.8 rating vs. 0.5 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Visit "Live" on the web (KellyandRyan.com), Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and SnapChat (@LiveKellyRyan).