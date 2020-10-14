RATINGS: JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE is Number One Late Night Talk Show

For the third week in a row.

During the week of Oct. 5, 2020, ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" ranked as the No. 1 late-night talk show for the 3rd consecutive week in Adults 18-49 (431,000), topping CBS' "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" (336,000) and NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" (336,000) by 28% each.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live" built year over year for the 2nd week in a row with Adults 18-49 (+3% - 431,000 vs. 417,000 on w/o 10/7/19).

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" claimed each of the Top 3 late-night telecasts of the week in Adults 18-49 with its Friday (596,000), Wednesday (493,000) and Tuesday (474,000) broadcasts, respectively. In fact, ABC's "Kimmel" delivered the No. 1 telecast in late-night in each of the last three weeks.

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live + Same Day Program Ratings for week of 10/5/20. Beginning 8/31/20, National Program Ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing.

*COPYRIGHT ©2020 American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. All photography is copyrighted material and is for editorial use only. Images are not to be archived, altered, duplicated, resold, retransmitted or used for any other purposes without written permission of ABC. Images are distributed to the press in order to publicize current programming. Any other usage must be licensed. Photos posted for Web use must be at the low resolution of 72dpi, no larger than 2×3 in size.

View More TV Stories Related Articles