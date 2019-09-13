RATINGS: Democratic Candidates Debate Puts ABC on Top on Thursday

ABC (11.220 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.9, #1) got a boost on Thursday thanks to its primetime coverage of the "ABC News Democratic Candidates Debate" (11.220 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.9, #1).

CBS (3.867 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.7, #2) then had to settle for second with its mix of "Young Sheldon" (4.501 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T3), another "Young Sheldon" (4.219 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T3), "Big Brother 21" (4.578 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.1, #2) and "FBI" (2.663 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T6).

Next up was FOX (2.028 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.5, #3) and a special edition of "MLB on FOX" (2.028 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.5, #5).

Meanwhile, NBC (1.656 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #4) opted for repeats of "Superstore" (2.042 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T6), another "Superstore" (1.587 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T9), "The Good Place" (1.392 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T9), another "The Good Place" (1.164 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11) and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (1.877 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T6).

And finally, new episodes of "The Outpost" (0.725 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11) and "Two Sentence Horror Stories" (0.593 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T13) plus a repeat "Two Sentence Horror Stories" (0.471 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T13) on The CW (0.628 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5) closed out the night.

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+100.00% - The Outpost

+10.00% - BIG BROTHER 21

0.00% - Two Sentence Horror Stories

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - THE OUTPOST (vs. Supernatural (Repeat))

0.00% - TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES (vs. THE ORIGINALS (Repeat))

-35.29% - BIG BROTHER 21

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

· In Nielsen's 56 metered markets, household results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 1.2/4; "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," 2.4/7; and ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 2.0/6.

· In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, adult 18-49 results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 0.3/2; "Late Show," 0.3/3; and "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 0.5/3.

· From 12:35-1:05 a.m. ET, ABC's "Nightline," averaged a 1.3/5 in metered-market households and a 0.3/3 in 18-49 in the Local People Meters.

· From 12:35-1:35 a.m. ET, ratings were: "Late Night with Seth Meyers," 0.9/3 in metered-market households; CBS's "Late Late Show," 1.0/4. In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, averages were: "Late Night," 0.2/2 in 18-49; "Late Late Show," 0.2/2.

· At 1:35 a.m., "Last Call with Carson Daly" averaged a 0.5/3 in metered-market households with an encore and a 0.1/2 in adults 18-49 in the 25 markets with local people meters.





