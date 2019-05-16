RATINGS: CBS Tops Demos Wednesday with SURVIVOR

CBS (6.786 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.4, #1) was the demo champ on Wednesday thanks to the two-hour season finale of "Survivor: Edge of Extinction" (7.214 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.5, #1) and the "Survivor: Edge of Extinction Reunion" (4.649 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.9, #5).

NBC (7.497 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.0, #2) then was the silver draw with the penultimate weeks of "Chicago Med" (7.855 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.1, #2), "Chicago Fire" (7.863 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T3) and "Chicago PD" (6.772 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T3).

Next up was ABC (2.377 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #3) with the feature "Toy Story 2" (2.323 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.6, #6) and a new "Whiskey Cavalier" (2.485 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.4, #8).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.597 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #4) offered up the "MasterChef Celebrity Family Showdown, Part One" (2.059 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.5, #7) and a new "Paradise Hotel" (1.135 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T9).

And finally, The CW (0.774 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.3, #5) closed out the night with the season finale of "Riverdale" (0.907 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T9) and a new "Jane the Virgin" (0.640 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #11).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+11.11% - Chicago PD

+10.00% - Chicago Med

+7.14% - Survivor: Edge of Extinction

0.00% - Chicago Fire

0.00% - Whiskey Cavalier

0.00% - Riverdale

-33.33% - Jane the Virgin

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+66.67% - CHICAGO PD (vs. Inside the Royal Wedding: Harry and Meghan)

+57.14% - CHICAGO MED (vs. The Blacklist)

+30.43% - Survivor: Edge of Extinction (vs. Survivor: Ghost Island/SEAL Team)

+12.50% - Survivor: Edge of Extinction Reunion (vs. Code Black)

0.00% - CHICAGO FIRE (vs. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit)

-25.00% - Riverdale

-33.33% - WHISKEY CAVALIER (vs. Designated Survivor)

-33.33% - JANE THE VIRGIN (vs. The Originals)

-68.75% - MasterChef Celebrity Family Showdown, Part One (vs. Empire)

-76.92% - PARADISE HOTEL (vs. Star)

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

· In Nielsen's 56 metered markets, household results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 2.2/6; "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," 2.4/7; and ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 1.4/4.

· In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, adult 18-49 results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 0.5/3; "Late Show," 0.4/3 and "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 0.3/2.

· From 12:35-1:05 a.m. ET, ABC's "Nightline" averaged a 1.0/4 in metered-market households and a 0.2/2 in 18-49 in the Local People Meters.

· From 12:35-1:35 a.m. ET, ratings were: "Late Night with Seth Meyers," 1.2/5 in metered-market households; CBS's "Late Late Show," 1.2/4. In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, averages were: "Late Night," 0.3/3 in 18-49; "Late Late Show," 0.3/3.

· At 1:35 a.m., "Last Call with Carson Daly" averaged a 0.7/3 in metered-market households and a 0.2/2 in adults 18-49 in the 25 markets with local people meters.





