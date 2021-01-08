RATINGS: BIG SKY Is ABC's Most-Watched Debut Since September 2017

After 35 days of viewing on linear and digital platforms, the series premiere of "Big Sky" soared to 14.7 million Total Viewers to stand as ABC's most-watched debut since "The Good Doctor" in September 2017 - since 9/25/17. In addition, "Big Sky" spiked to a 3.97 rating among Adults 18-49 with 35 days of multiplatform viewing, marking ABC's highest-rated series debut since "A Million Little Things" in September 2018 - since 9/26/18.

Soaring to a 3.97 rating with Adults 18-49, "Big Sky" grew by nearly 6 times over its initial Live+Same Day rating (0.68 rating) after 35 days of multiplatform viewing. In addition, growing to 14.7 million Total Viewers, the new ABC drama picked up an additional 10.5 million viewers over its initial Live+Same Day average (4.2 million) with delayed viewing on linear and digital platforms.

Source: ABC Multiplatform Ratings for 11/17/20. ABC Multiplatform+35 day numbers begin with the 2017/2018 season on 9/25/17. Beginning 8/31/20, National Program Ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing.

