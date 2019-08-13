RATINGS: BACHELOR IN PARADISE Tops Demo Race for ABC on Monday

ABC (3.689 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.9, #1) held onto the demo crown on Monday with its duo of "Bachelor in Paradise" (4.302 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.1, #1) and "Grand Hotel" (2.462 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T5).

NBC (4.485 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.8, #2) then was a close second with originals from "American Ninja Warrior" (4.706 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.9, #2) and "Dateline NBC" (4.041 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #3).

Next up was FOX (2.385 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #3) with fresh installments of "Beat Shazam" (2.553 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.6, #4) and "So You Think You Can Dance" (2.216 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T5).

Meanwhile, CBS (3.150 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #4) offered up repeats of "The Neighborhood" (3.262 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8), "The Big Bang Theory" (2.953 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8), another "The Big Bang Theory" (3.282 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T5), "Mom" (2.948 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8) and "Bull" (3.227 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T11).

And finally, The CW (1.054 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) likewise opted for second runs of "Bulletproof" (1.010 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T13), "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (1.070 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T13) and another "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (1.125 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T11).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+16.67% - DATELINE NBC +12.50% - AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR 0.00% - BEAT SHAZAM 0.00% - GRAND HOTEL 0.00% - SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE -15.38% - Bachelor in Paradise

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+20.00% - BEAT SHAZAM (vs. So You Think You Can Dance) 0.00% - SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE -8.33% - BACHELOR IN PARADISE -10.00% - AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR -12.50% - DATELINE NBC -16.67% - GRAND HOTEL (vs. The Proposal)

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

· In Nielsen's 56 metered markets, household results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 1.6/5; "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," 2.3/7; and ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 1.4/4.

· In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, adult 18-49 results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 0.4/3; "Late Show," 0.3/2; and "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 0.3/2.

· From 12:35-1:05 a.m. ET, ABC's "Nightline," averaged a 0.9/3 in metered-market households and a 0.1/1 in 18-49 in the Local People Meters.

· From 12:35-1:35 a.m. ET, ratings were: "Late Night with Seth Meyers," 1.1/4 in metered-market households; CBS's "Late Late Show," 0.9/4. In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, averages were: "Late Night," 0.2/2 in 18-49; "Late Late Show," 0.2/2.

· At 1:35 a.m., "Last Call with Carson Daly" averaged a 0.6/3 in metered-market households with an encore and a 0.1/2 in adults 18-49 in the 25 markets with local people meters.





