RATINGS: AWKWAFINA IS NORA FROM QUEENS Delivers 3.8 Million Total Viewers

Awkwafina is Nora From Queens has amassed 3.8 million total viewers including replays, streaming and premiere simulcast on a total of seven Viacom networks. Including L+3 playback, the January 22 premiere of Awkwafina is Nora From Queens is Comedy Central's best primetime series launch in more than three years, notching a .56 P18-49 rating and 818,000 total viewers on Comedy Central.

Ratings for the Comedy Central premiere telecast jumped double and triple digits in all key demos for L+3 viewing, including +155% among Asian viewers 18-49 (1.32 L+3) and +100% among Women 18-49 (.59 L+3).

P18-49 L+3 rating: .56, +79% from L+SD

M18-49 L+3 rating: .53, +61% from L+SD

P18-34 L+3 rating: .45, +54% from L+SD

W18-34 L+3 rating: .52, +88% from L+SD

818,000 total Comedy Central viewers in L+3, +67% from L+SD

3.8 million total viewers including simulcast and replays (2.2 million) and streaming (1.6 million on YouTube)

On social media, Nora From Queens was the #1 most social primetime cable comedy of the night with 39,000 social interactions across Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, MAKING IT Comedy Central's most socially active premiere since 2016.

Golden Globe winner Awkwafina (The Farewell, Crazy Rich Asians) stars in the half-hour scripted comedy inspired by her real-life growing up in Queens, NY. Raised by her Dad (BD Wong) and Grandma (Lori Tan Chinn) alongside her cousin (Bowen Yang), Nora Lin leans on her family as she navigates life and young adulthood in outer borough-NYC. The series was recently renewed for a second season.

Awkwafina is Nora From Queens is executive produced by Nora Lum, Karey Dornetto, Lucia Aniello, Teresa Hsiao, Peter Principato and Itay Reiss of Artists First. Sarah Babineau and Rachel Olson are the Executives in Charge of Production for Comedy Central.

Comedy Central recently closed 2019 as the #1 full day entertainment cable network with M18-34 (.24 rating), driven by strong-performing originals, including South Park, cable's #1 primetime comedy for the 7th year in a row. Among the key P18-49 demo, the #1 brand increased year-over-year ratings for the first time since 2013 (.18 rating in 2018 to a .19 rating in 2019). Comedy Central also recorded massive social and digital growth for the calendar year, with its best year ever for both views (7.5 billion video views, +41% year over year) and watch time (16 billion watch minutes, +66% year over year). For more on Comedy Central's 2019 performance, click here.

In addition to ratings success, Comedy Central receives critical acclaim from its premium scripted series, late night programming, animated series, sketch-comedy series and docu-series, including South Park, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Lights Out with David Spade, South Side, Broad City, Drunk History, The Other Two, Corporate, Alternatino with Arturo Castro and Tosh.0, among others. Additionally, Comedy Central holds talent deals with Trevor Noah, Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer, Daniel Tosh, Roy Wood Jr., Chris Distefano, Al Madrigal, and Anthony Jeselnik.





