RATINGS: AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Continues Its Reign on Tuesday

NBC (7.199 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.2, #1) was the champ on Tuesday thanks to its pairing of "America's Got Talent" (9.057 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.4, #1) and "Bring the Funny" (3.481 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.7, #3).

ABC (3.216 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.8, #2) remained the silver draw with a new "Bachelor in Paradise" (4.043 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.0, #2) plus repeats of "Bless This Mess" (1.668 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T5) and "Black-ish" (1.457 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T9).

Next up was CBS (4.501 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.4, #3) and its repeat lineup of "NCIS" (5.245 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.5, #4), "FBI" (4.233 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T5) and "NCIS: New Orleans" (4.025 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T5).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.452 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #4) offered up a repeat "The Resident" (1.378 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T9) and a new "First Responders Live" (1.526 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T5).

And finally, a new "Pandora" (0.515 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T11) and a repeat "Mysteries Decoded" (0.566 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T11) closed out the evening on The CW (0.540 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+33.33% - First Responders Live

+7.69% - America's Got Talent

0.00% - Bachelor in Paradise

0.00% - Bring the Funny

-50.00% - Pandora

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - FIRST RESPONDERS LIVE (vs. Love Connection)

0.00% - Bachelor in Paradise

-12.50% - BRING THE FUNNY (vs. Making It)

-22.22% - America's Got Talent

-50.00% - Pandora (vs. THE FLASH (Repeat))

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

· In Nielsen's 56 metered markets, household results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 1.5/4; "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," 2.4/7; and ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 1.4/4.

· In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, adult 18-49 results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 0.3/3; "Late Show," 0.4/3; and "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 0.4/3.

· From 12:35-1:05 a.m. ET, ABC's "Nightline," averaged a 0.8/3 in metered-market households and a 0.2/2 in 18-49 in the Local People Meters.

· From 12:35-1:35 a.m. ET, ratings were: "Late Night with Seth Meyers," 1.0/4 in metered-market households; CBS's "Late Late Show," 1.0/4. In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, averages were: "Late Night," 0.3/3 in 18-49; "Late Late Show," 0.2/2.

· At 1:35 a.m., "Last Call with Carson Daly" averaged a 0.5/3 in metered-market households with an encore and a 0.2/2 in adults 18-49 in the 25 markets with local people meters.





