RATINGS: AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE Ranks as Friday's Number 1 Show in Adults 18-49

Airing on the Friday after Thanksgiving, ABC's "American Housewife" ranked as the night's No. 1 show in Adults 18-49 (0.9/5), leading runners-up Fox's "WWE Friday Night Smackdown" (0.8/4) and CBS' "Frosty the Snowman" special (0.8/4) by 13% each. After placing behind CBS' holiday specials and Fox's "WWE Smackdown" in L+SD, "American Housewife" moved ahead to rank as the night's highest-rated show in L+3 with Adults 18-49.

Airing the day after Thanksgiving, "American Housewife" posted its largest playback gains of the season in Total Viewers (+1.11 million viewers) and Adults 18-49 (+0.4 rating points-tie) from L+SD to L+3.

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live +3 Day Program Ratings, 11/29/19.

Katie Otto, a confident, unapologetic wife and mother of three, raises her flawed family in the wealthy town of Westport, Connecticut, filled with "perfect" mommies and their "perfect" offspring. Joining Katie in her perfectly imperfect world is her husband, Greg Otto, who supports her in every way possible, but with a dash of reality thrown in as they work to ensure their children - including their oldest teenage daughter, Taylor, who is already set on the "perfect" path; their middle son, Oliver, who has one goal in life: to be rich; and their youngest, Anna Kat, who needs a little extra help navigating life - do not end up like everyone else. Katie also has her closest friends in town, Angela and Doris, who help her keep it all in perspective. Despite her flaws and unconventional ways, Katie ultimately only wants the best for her kids and will fight tooth and nail to instill some good old-fashioned values in them, if it's the last thing she does.





