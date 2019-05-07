RATINGS: ABC is Number One in Prime Time for the 3rd Straight Week in Adults 18-49

May. 7, 2019  

During the week of April 29, 2019, ABC ranked No. 1 in prime time among Adults 18-49 (0.9/5), tying NBC with "The Billboard Music Awards" on Wednesday (0.9/5), while beating CBS and FOX by 29% each (0.7/3-tied). ABC marked its 3rd week in a row as the No. 1 broadcast net with Adults 18-49.

ABC's prime-time delivery grew by double digits week to week in Total Viewers (+15% - 4.6 million vs. 4.0 million) and Adults 18-49 (+13% - 0.9/5 vs. 0.8/4), scoring its most-watched week overall in nearly 2 months - since w/o 3/11/19.

Rankings: ABC delivered a network-leading 4 of the Top 10 broadcast shows in Adults 18-49, including the week's No. 1 program with the Golden State-Houston NBA Playoff game: "NBA Playoffs on ABC" - No. 1, "Grey's Anatomy" - No. 6, while "American Idol" and "Station 19" tied at No. 7.

WEEK NO. 32: ADULTS 18-49 TOTAL VIEWERS

No.1 ABC 0.9 No.1 CBS 5,960,000

No.1 NBC 0.9 No.2 ABC 4,640,000

No.3 CBS 0.7 No.3 NBC 4,550,000

No.3 FOX 0.7 No.4 FOX 2,640,000

No.5 CW 0.2 No.5 CW 740,000

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live + Same Day Program Ratings for week of 4/29/19.



