RATINGS: ABC is Number One in Prime Time for the 3rd Straight Week in Adults 18-49
During the week of April 29, 2019, ABC ranked No. 1 in prime time among Adults 18-49 (0.9/5), tying NBC with "The Billboard Music Awards" on Wednesday (0.9/5), while beating CBS and FOX by 29% each (0.7/3-tied). ABC marked its 3rd week in a row as the No. 1 broadcast net with Adults 18-49.
ABC's prime-time delivery grew by double digits week to week in Total Viewers (+15% - 4.6 million vs. 4.0 million) and Adults 18-49 (+13% - 0.9/5 vs. 0.8/4), scoring its most-watched week overall in nearly 2 months - since w/o 3/11/19.
Rankings: ABC delivered a network-leading 4 of the Top 10 broadcast shows in Adults 18-49, including the week's No. 1 program with the Golden State-Houston NBA Playoff game: "NBA Playoffs on ABC" - No. 1, "Grey's Anatomy" - No. 6, while "American Idol" and "Station 19" tied at No. 7.
WEEK NO. 32: ADULTS 18-49 TOTAL VIEWERS
No.1 ABC 0.9 No.1 CBS 5,960,000
No.1 NBC 0.9 No.2 ABC 4,640,000
No.3 CBS 0.7 No.3 NBC 4,550,000
No.3 FOX 0.7 No.4 FOX 2,640,000
Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live + Same Day Program Ratings for week of 4/29/19.