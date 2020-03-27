RATINGS: ABC Dramas Top Charts in Viewers, Demos on Thursday

ABC (6.046 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.1, #1) was still the network to beat on Thursday thanks to "Station 19" (7.292 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.2, #2), "Grey's Anatomy" (6.507 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.3, #1) and the season finale of "A Million Little Things" (4.340 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T6).

CBS (5.025 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T2) was the silver draw with its repeat lineup of "Young Sheldon" (6.668 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T4), another "Young Sheldon" (6.283 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T6), "Mom" (5.447 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T6), "The Neighborhood" (4.232 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T11) and "Bull" (3.762 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.5, #14).

Next up was FOX (3.734 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T2) with a new "Last Man Standing" (4.494 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T4) followed by the season finales of "Outmatched" (2.626 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T11) and "Deputy" (3.909 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T11).

Meanwhile, NBC (2.768 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T2) served up orginals from "Superstore" (3.636 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.9, #3), "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" (2.339 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T6), "Indebted" (1.626 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.4, #15), another "Indebted" (1.497 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.3, #16) and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (3.756 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T6).

And finally, fresh installments from "Katy Keene" (0.549 million viewers, #18; adults 18-49: 0.1, #18) and "Legacies" (0.626 million viewers, #17; adults 18-49: 0.2, #17) closed out the night on The CW (0.587 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+16.67% - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (vs. 2/27/20)

0.00% - Superstore

0.00% - Last Man Standing

0.00% - A Million Little Things

0.00% - Brooklyn Nine-Nine

0.00% - Deputy

0.00% - Outmatched

0.00% - Legacies

0.00% - Katy Keene

-7.69% - Station 19

-13.33% - Grey's Anatomy

-40.00% - Indebted

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+166.67% - LAST MAN STANDING (vs. Gotham (Repeat))

+100.00% - Deputy (vs. THE ORVILLE (Repeat))

+100.00% - Outmatched (vs. Gotham (Repeat))

+40.00% - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (vs. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (Repeat))

+40.00% - BROOKLYN NINE-NINE (vs. AP Bio)

+30.00% - Grey's Anatomy (vs. Station 19)

+16.67% - A MILLION LITTLE THINGS (vs. For the People)

+12.50% - Superstore

-20.00% - STATION 19 (vs. Grey's Anatomy)

-33.33% - Legacies

-40.00% - Indebted - 9:30 (vs. Abby's)

-42.86% - Indebted - 9:00 (vs. Will & Grace)

-50.00% - KATY KEENE (vs. Supernatural (Repeat))





