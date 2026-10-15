RAMAYANA: RISE OF A LEGEND Releases Official Trailer and Photos
The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi, with direction by Nitesh Tiwari and scoring by Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman.
An official trailer and photos have been released for Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, the upcoming epic action fantasy film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi.
The film will be exclusively in theatres in Hindi and English, in IMAX and Premium Large Formats, beginning November 5th, 2026.
The film is rated PG-13 by The Motion Picture Association for the following reasons: sequences of strong violence and action, and some bloody images.
Synopsis
Based on the celebrated ancient epic known to billions, Namit Malhotra's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend tells the story of Rama, a prince bound by sacrifice; Ravana, an immortal king driven by vengeance; and the prophecy that binds their fates together. It stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi.
The film is produced by acclaimed filmmaker Namit Malhotra, whose Academy Award-winning visual effects company DNEG is behind films including The Odyssey, Dune, Interstellar, and Inception; directed by Nitesh Tiwari, whose film Dangal remains the highest-grossing Indian film worldwide; and scored by Academy Award winners Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman. Namit Malhotra's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend will be released globally in theaters in time for Diwali on November 5.
Creative Team
Directed by: Nitesh Tiwari
Screenplay by: Shridhar Raghavan
Produced by: Namit Malhotra
Cast
Ranbir Kapoor
Yash
Sai Pallavi
Ravie Dubey
Sunny Deol
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