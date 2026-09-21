Hollywood Music in Media Awards Opens 2026 Submissions
The ceremony will take place at the Avalon Hollywood, honoring composers, songwriters, and music supervisors for their contributions to visual media.
The 17th Annual Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA) will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at the historic Avalon Hollywood, 1735 Vine Street, in the heart of Hollywood. Submissions for all categories are now open and will be accepted through October 15, 2026, at the official submission page.
The Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA) honors composers, songwriters, music supervisors, and artists for outstanding contributions to music in film, television, video games, and other visual media. Recognized as a premier awards organization for original song and score, HMMA has become a reliable bellwether of nominees and winners at the Golden Globes, Oscars, Grammys, and Emmys. The annual HMMA gala features live musical performances, celebrity presenters, tributes to industry icons, and awards recognizing excellence across a wide range of genres and formats.
Past HMMA Career Achievement Award recipients include Marc Shaiman, Kenny Loggins, Smokey Robinson, Diane Warren, Earth, Wind & Fire, Glen Campbell, Dave Mason, and acclaimed composers John Debney, Christopher Young, and Kurt Farquhar.
HMMA winners who went on to win Oscars include EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, and Park Hong Jun for the song 'Golden' from K-POP DEMON HUNTERS; Billie Eilish and FINNEAS for 'What Was I Made For?' from BARBIE and 'No Time to Die' from NO TIME TO DIE; and 'El Mal' from EMILIA PEREZ, written by Clément Ducol, Camille, and Jacques Audiard; and Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt for 'Shallow' from A STAR IS BORN, among others.
HMMA-winning film scores that also received Academy Awards include Ludwig Göransson for SINNERS and BLACK PANTHER; Hans Zimmer for DUNE; Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste for SOUL; Hildur Guðnadóttir for JOKER; Alexandre Desplat for THE SHAPE OF WATER; and Justin Hurwitz for LA LA LAND.
The HMMA voting academy is composed of select journalists and voting members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, The Recording Academy, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, and the Television Academy.
HMMA has established a first-of-its-kind partnership with RADD (Recording Artists Against Drunk Driving), Uber, the world's largest rideshare company, and transportation technology company Flywheel. The collaboration is built on a shared core value: ensuring everyone gets home safely. Additional details will be provided to all attendees closer to the event.
'We want our audience to have a great time, with the security of knowing they have a designated driver,' says Brent Harvey, HMMA founder and executive producer.
Key HMMA Dates
Submission deadline is October 15th
Tickets to attend the ceremony will be available October 16th
Final nominations will be announced on October 30th
Those wishing to submit for consideration can do so via the 2026 HMMA submission form.
For a complete list of 2025 nominees and winners in all categories, visit https://www.hmmawards.com/2025-hmma-nominations-and-winners/.
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