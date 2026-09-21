RAGE Season 2 Trailer Teases Revenge As The Best Therapy On HBO Max
The streaming series returns with a new batch of episodes this fall.
HBO Max unveiled the trailer for RAGE Season 2, offering the first extended look at the show's next chapter ahead of its streaming premiere. The footage leans into the series' central hook, framed by the tagline that the best therapy is good revenge, setting the tone for what audiences can expect from the new episodes.
The trailer keeps its focus on the tone and premise of the season rather than spelling out plot specifics, letting the revenge-driven tagline carry the preview. No additional cast or creative credits were included in the material released alongside the clip.
RAGE Season 2, referred to in the marketing as Part 2, is set to premiere October 9 on HBO Max, giving viewers a specific date to catch the next installment when it becomes available on the platform.
The trailer offers only a glimpse of what the new season has in store, leaving the fuller scope of the story for audiences to discover once RAGE returns to HBO Max next month.
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