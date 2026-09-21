RAGE Part 2 to Premiere on HBO Max

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RAGE (FURIA) PART 2, the second installment of the HBO original series created and directed by Félix Sabroso and produced by Producciones Mandarina for HBO Max in Spain, premieres on Friday, October 9 on HBO Max. The new series will be presented on Monday, September 21 at the San Sebastián Film Festival, attended by its leading ladies Maribel Verdú, Carmen Maura, María León, Cecilia Suárez, Ana Mena, Clara Sans, Claudia Salas and Ana Torrent; and the co-directors Félix Sabroso and Jau Fornés.

In the new storylines, several women are trapped in a market-driven system where everything is liable to become a lucrative spectacle. They'll all have to face these harsh situations with the only weapon they have left: rage.

The new season of this HBO Original series, created and directed by Félix Sabroso—who also co-writes the scripts with Juan Flahn and co-directs with Jau Fornés—will consist of eight 30-minute episodes. José María Caro, Antonio Trashorras and David Ocaña are the executive producers for HBO Max, whilst Santi Botello and Félix Sabroso are the executive producers for Producciones Mandarina.

About RAGE

RAGE, which premiered on July 2025, has been the platform's most-watched series in Spain since 2021, second only to 'House of the Dragon' and 'The Last of Us.' National and international critics have described it as: 'One of the great comedies of the year' (El Confidencial), 'brilliant, funny, colourful and surprising' (The New York Times), 'several good interwoven stories and a stellar cast' (El País) and 'an aesthetic, emotional and narrative sensation' (La Razón).

The first series of RAGE brought together on screen for the first time the actresses Carmen Machi, Candela Peña, Cecilia Roth, Nathalie Poza and Pilar Castro, earning it a special jury prize for the leading cast at the Rose d'Or, organised by the EBU, which each year recognise the best television productions, as well as the Ondas Award for Best Female Performance for the five leading ladies alongside Claudia Salas and Ana Torrent. Furthermore, the drama was nominated for the Feroz Awards (Best Comedy Series, Best Series Screenplay and Best Actress for Candela Peña), the Forqué Awards (Best Female Performance for Candela Peña) and the Iris Awards (Best Actress for Candela Peña and Best Direction of a Drama Series for Félix Sabroso), amongst others.

Photo Credit: HBO Max



Photo Credit: HBO Max

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