Quibi Announces Lionsgate's Animated Comedy Series TRILL LEAGUE Executive Produced By Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson

Quibi and global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) today announced TRILL LEAGUE, an animated black superhero series based on the graphic novel of the same name by Anthony Piper, combining the worlds of superheroes, anime and hip hop culture. Executive produced by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson ("Power") and 3 Arts Entertainment's Jermaine Johnson, TRILL LEAGUE is co-created, written and executive produced by Jameel Saleem ("South Park") and Piper. The series is produced by 3 Arts Entertainment and G-Unit Film & Television in association with Lionsgate Television.

In an era of social injustice and internet trolls, a league of black superheroes, TRILL LEAGUE is tasked with saving the world from monsters, super villains and haters of all kinds. Get ready for this remixed rendition of your favorite superheroes as the series satirizes modern American society.

"I am excited to bring G-Unit Film & Television to an innovative platform like Quibi with my partners at Lionsgate and 3 Arts. Anthony Piper and Jameel Saleem have created a world we haven't seen before in 'Trill League,' looking forward to sharing it soon," said Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson.

"As an artist and writer, I couldn't be more excited to fulfill this lifelong dream of creating a world with voices which reflected THE ONE I came from," said Piper. "Working alongside my talented co-writer Jameel, as well as all of the partners involved (G-Unit, Lionsgate, Quibi, 3Arts), this has been one of the dopest endeavors of my creative career."

"Writing a show about black superheroes is a dream come true for me and I couldn't be luckier getting to do it with the brilliant Anthony Piper, who created this awesome world, and all the folks at G-Unit, Lionsgate, 3Arts and Quibi. It's going to be something special," said Saleem.

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson is represented by APA and attorneys Stephen Savva and Eric Feig. Anthony Piper is represented by Jermaine Johnson at 3 Arts Entertainment and Raymond Tambe with Ziffren Brittenham LLP. Jameel is represented by Sheree Guitar at Sheree Guitar Entertainment and Jonathan Shikora with Lichter Grossman Nichols Adler Feldman & Clark.





