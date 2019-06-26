Premiere of ABC's HOLEY MOLEY Draws 10 Million Viewers Via Linear and Multiplatform Viewing

The premiere of ABC's "Holey Moley" drew a combined cumulative audience of 10 million Total Viewers (9.94 million) across linear and digital platforms, including its debut airing last Thursday and rebroadcast on Sunday. An all-new episode, featuring a fresh lineup of mini-golf aficionados taking on the unforgiving "Holey Moley" course, airs THURSDAY, JUNE 27 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT).

Based on the linear cumulative audience for its premiere and rebroadcast (8.88 million), ABC's "Holey Moley" ranks as the No. 1 unscripted freshman series this summer. (This tops NBC's "Songland," which had 8.16 million combined for its L+3 debut on 5/28/19 and subsequent L+SD repeat on 6/1/19).

Thursday's debut grew to 5.67 million Total Viewers and a 1.3/7 with Adults 18-49 in Live + 3, solidifying its rank as Thursday's No. 1 program and increasing its lead over Fox's "Spin the Wheel" debut to 44% among young adults (1.3/7 vs. 0.9/5) versus 25% in Live + Same Day.

Another 3.21 million Live + Same Day viewers tuned in to Sunday's encore, which also delivered a 0.6/3 with Adults 18-49 to make ABC's "Holey Moley" the highest-rated broadcast series on the night.

Beyond its linear performance, Thursday's premiere of "Holey Moley" added an additional +1.06 million viewers in Multiplatform + 3 Day viewing for a 3-day MP average of 6.73 million viewers and a cumulative total of 10 million Total Viewers (9.94 million).

"Holey Moley" is the first-of-its-kind mini-golf competition series and features Rob Riggle, Joe Tessitore, Jeannie Mai and resident golf pro Stephen Curry plus 12 mini-golfers facing off in a series of head-to-head, sudden-death matchups that culminate with the top three competitors MAKING IT to the final hole - the daunting Mt. Holey Moley. At the end of each episode, one winner will be crowned and walk away with the $25,000 prize, "The Golden Putter" trophy and coveted "Holey Moley" plaid jacket.

In this week's episode, airing THURSDAY, JUNE 27 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), famous pro mini-golfer Robin Ventura tackles the course and Course Marshall Joe makes his first appearance when a spill on Arc de Trigolf leaves one player temporarily unable to see his putt through to the finish line.





