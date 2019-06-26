Premiere of ABC's HOLEY MOLEY Draws 10 Million Viewers Via Linear and Multiplatform Viewing

Jun. 26, 2019  
Premiere of ABC's HOLEY MOLEY Draws 10 Million Viewers Via Linear and Multiplatform Viewing

The premiere of ABC's "Holey Moley" drew a combined cumulative audience of 10 million Total Viewers (9.94 million) across linear and digital platforms, including its debut airing last Thursday and rebroadcast on Sunday. An all-new episode, featuring a fresh lineup of mini-golf aficionados taking on the unforgiving "Holey Moley" course, airs THURSDAY, JUNE 27 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT).

Based on the linear cumulative audience for its premiere and rebroadcast (8.88 million), ABC's "Holey Moley" ranks as the No. 1 unscripted freshman series this summer. (This tops NBC's "Songland," which had 8.16 million combined for its L+3 debut on 5/28/19 and subsequent L+SD repeat on 6/1/19).

Thursday's debut grew to 5.67 million Total Viewers and a 1.3/7 with Adults 18-49 in Live + 3, solidifying its rank as Thursday's No. 1 program and increasing its lead over Fox's "Spin the Wheel" debut to 44% among young adults (1.3/7 vs. 0.9/5) versus 25% in Live + Same Day.

Another 3.21 million Live + Same Day viewers tuned in to Sunday's encore, which also delivered a 0.6/3 with Adults 18-49 to make ABC's "Holey Moley" the highest-rated broadcast series on the night.

Beyond its linear performance, Thursday's premiere of "Holey Moley" added an additional +1.06 million viewers in Multiplatform + 3 Day viewing for a 3-day MP average of 6.73 million viewers and a cumulative total of 10 million Total Viewers (9.94 million).

"Holey Moley" is the first-of-its-kind mini-golf competition series and features Rob Riggle, Joe Tessitore, Jeannie Mai and resident golf pro Stephen Curry plus 12 mini-golfers facing off in a series of head-to-head, sudden-death matchups that culminate with the top three competitors MAKING IT to the final hole - the daunting Mt. Holey Moley. At the end of each episode, one winner will be crowned and walk away with the $25,000 prize, "The Golden Putter" trophy and coveted "Holey Moley" plaid jacket.

In this week's episode, airing THURSDAY, JUNE 27 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), famous pro mini-golfer Robin Ventura tackles the course and Course Marshall Joe makes his first appearance when a spill on Arc de Trigolf leaves one player temporarily unable to see his putt through to the finish line.



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk



  • BBC America Presents WILD LIFE WEEK
  • Jeff Beck Announces U.S. Tour Dates
  • Rubikon Returns With First Album In Four Years
  • Rancid Announce Tour Dates Featuring Pennywise and Special Guests
  • Tommy Bracco Announced as Houseguest for Season 21 of BIG BROTHER
  • Glenda Jackson to Star in BBC One's Adaptation of ELIZABETH IS MISSING

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
    Â  Â 
    popup