Pop TV Renews FLORIDA GIRLS For Second Season

Pop TV today announced that it has renewed its highly praised series FLORIDA GIRLS for a second season. FLORIDA GIRLS, which debuted in July to rave reviews, is an unapologetically bold comedy inspired by the life of creator and star Laura Chinn ("The Mick") about four friends who are making the most out of life while living below the poverty line in Clearwater, Fla.

Fronted by an all-female cast, the series also stars Melanie Field ("Heathers," "Shrill"), Patty Guggenheim ("Splitting Up Together," "LA to Vegas") and Laci Mosley ("The Wedding Year").

"Whether getting your GED, throwing an epic Island party or dealing with an unruly customer on the job at Barnacles, the women of FLORIDA GIRLS showed us that you don't need a lot of money to have fun and feel good about yourself. Just some great, loyal friends," said Justin Rosenblatt, Executive Vice President, Original Programming and Development, Pop TV. "We're thrilled this series struck such a chord with our audience. Laura Chinn has created an honest show that mixes smart social commentary with hard comedy, and we couldn't be more excited to see how she, Melanie, Patty and Laci evolve in season two."

The first season of FLORIDA GIRLS is available on the network's app, PopNow, at POPTV.com and via cable and satellite video on demand.

FLORIDA GIRLS is produced by Lionsgate, 3 Arts Entertainment and Jax Media, and is executive produced by Laura Chinn, Jared Miller, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns and 3 Arts Entertainment's Josh Lieberman and Oly Obst.





