Pop TV Renews FLACK, Adds Sam Neill and Daniel Dae Kim to Cast

Today, Pop TV, now fully owned by CBS Corporation, announced it has picked up a second season of FLACK, a drama with darkly comedic situations set in the world of high-stakes celebrity public relations that stars Academy Award® and Golden Globe® winner and Emmy-nominated actress Anna Paquin (True Blood, The Affair on SHOWTIME®). Six episodes of FLACK, a co-production with UKTV's W Network, have been ordered with production beginning today in London. Executive Producer Stephen Moyer will make his series directorial debut with two episodes.

Golden Globe and Emmy-nominated actor Sam Neill will reunite with Paquin, his The Piano co-star, when he joins the cast for a multi-episode arc as Duncan, who has a very complicated relationship with the PR agency boss, Caroline. In addition, Screen Actors Guild Award winner Daniel Dae Kim (Stowaway, Always Be My Maybe) will also star this season as Scott Cole, a tech titan who begins a romance with someone at the firm. Paquin returns as Robyn, whose work and home lives collided catastrophically at the end of season one, when she could no longer resist the temptations of her myriad addictions. Also reprising their roles are Tony® Award winner and Oscar® nominee Sophie Okonedo CBE (Hotel Rwanda) who plays Caroline, Lydia Wilson (About Time) as Eve, and Rebecca Benson (Game of Thrones, The White Princess) as Melody. Genevieve Angelson (Titans, Good Girls Revolt) also returns as Robyn's sister Ruth, alongside Rufus Jones and Arinze Kene. Other season two guest stars will include Jane Horrocks, Giles Terera and Amanda Abbington, reprising her role as Alexa.

"One of the most exciting pieces of feedback I received after the season finale ofFLACK was people begging for more episodes so they could continue to ride the intensely exciting rollercoaster of our show and find out what the future has in store for our characters," said Paquin. "So, it is with such joy and pride that I can confirm we are in fact about to start production on season two. Many questions were left unanswered, shocking plot twists were dropped into our viewers' laps and this season I can promise even more of the darkly comedic client dramas as well as fascinating insight into the tumultuous personal lives of our exceptional ensemble of badass women."

"FLACK and its stellar cast, led by Anna Paquin, continues to illuminate the lengths people will go to to keep their indiscretions out of the news cycle or conversely, try to bring attention to them," said Justin Rosenblatt, Executive Vice President, Original Programming and Development, Pop. "With loads of verve and vigor, there's so much more to resolve as these characters work to fix everyone else's problems while struggling with their own."

FLACK returns to Pop TV's slate of acclaimed series which includes the upcoming final season of the critically adored comedy SCHITT'S CREEK, which was recently nominated for four Primetime Emmy Awards, the newly launched FLORIDA GIRLS, and the just announced BEST INTENTIONS. Pop will debut the fourth season of the fan-favorite series ONE DAY AT A TIME exclusively on the network in 2020.

FLACK is a Pop Original series, written by Oliver Lansley, produced by Debs Pisani (Back to Life, Episodes on SHOWTIME) and executive produced by Jimmy Mulville and Helen Williams of Hat Trick Productions. Pete Thornton executive produces for UKTV. Anna Paquin executive produces for CASM alongside Stephen Moyer, Cerise Hallam Larkin and Mark Larkin. The series will be directed by Alicia MacDonald, Oliver Lansley and Stephen Moyer.





Related Articles View More TV Stories