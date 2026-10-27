Pluto TV's Double Feature Fridays to Present Star-Powered Film Pairings

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This November, Pluto TV's Double Feature Fridays turns up the star power with Denzel Washington, Beyoncé, Jennifer Hudson, Daisy Ridley and more, pairing blockbuster favorites with unexpected indie discoveries every Friday night. Presented in partnership with Entertainment Tonight, each double feature brings together two films with a shared theme, giving audiences a fresh way to revisit a favorite and discover something new.

Each week, Entertainment Tonight correspondent Emily Curl sets the stage with an original segment drawing from ET's more than four decades of Hollywood access and archival interviews, giving viewers exclusive access and going behind-the-scenes of the films and stars before the movies begin.

November Double Feature Fridays Lineup

Friday, November 6: Man on Fire + Hostile Takeover

Two High-Stakes Action Thrillers About One Person Willing to Go to Extreme Lengths to Fight Back.

Man on Fire – A Marine swears vengeance on those who committed an act against the family he was hired to protect. The action thriller stars Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning, Christopher Walken and Mickey Rourke.

Hostile Takeover - A professional hitman faces a group of assassins after the boss of a crime syndicate suspects disloyalty due to his attendance at Workaholics Anonymous meetings. The action comedy stars Michael Jai White, Aimee Stolte, Dawn Olivieri and Aleks Paunovic.

Friday, November 13: The Equalizer 2 + Cleaner

Two Relentless Heroes Take Matters Into Their Own Hands When There's No One Else Left to Turn To.

The Equalizer 2 – Denzel Washington returns to one of his signature roles in the first sequel of his career. Robert McCall serves an unflinching justice for the exploited and oppressed – but how far will he go when it is someone he loves? The film also stars Pedro Pascal and Ashton Sanders.

Cleaner - At a high-profile gala, chaos erupts as armed extremists take 300 hostages. A retired soldier turned window cleaner fights back, one floor at a time. The action thriller stars Daisy Ridley, Taz Skylar and Clive Owen.

Friday, November 20: Deja Vu + The Wasp

Two Twisty Thrillers Where The Past Isn't Quite Finished With Them Yet.

Deja Vu – If you thought it was just a trick of the mind, prepare yourself for the truth. The sci-fi thriller stars Denzel Washington, Paula Patton and Jim Caviezel.

The Wasp – Heather and Carla, former friends who haven't spoken in years, reconnect when Heather approaches Carla with an unexpected proposition. The psychological thriller stars Naomie Harris and Natalie Dormer.

Friday, November 27: Dreamgirls + Albany Road

Two Powerful Stories About Finding Your Voice, Following Your Dreams and Navigating Life's Unexpected Turns.

Dreamgirls – With showstopping performances by a star-studded cast, Dreamgirls soars with the amazing story of three female singers who learn that anything is possible when you hold on to your dreams. The acclaimed musical stars Beyoncé Knowles, Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Hudson, Eddie Murphy and Anika Noni Rose.

Albany Road – On her way to the most important meeting of her career, a New York executive is forced to share a rental car with her ex-fiancé's mother, only to discover that the mother is hiding a major secret. The drama stars Renée Elise Goldsberry, Lynn Whitfield and J. Alphonse Nicholson.

New Double Feature Fridays pairings premiere every Friday at 8 p.m. ET on Pluto TV Spotlight before joining the Double Feature Fridays collection on demand. The weekly series continues through the end of 2026 with additional curated film pairings.

About Skydance

Skydance is a next-generation global media and entertainment company, composed of three business segments: Studios, Direct-to-Consumer, and TV Media. Skydance's portfolio unites legendary brands, including Paramount, Warner Bros., HBO and HBO Max, Paramount+, Pluto TV, CBS, CNN, CBS Sports, TNT Sports, Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network, MTV, Food Network, BET, HGTV, and Comedy Central.

About Entertainment Tonight

ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT is the #1 entertainment news show on TV with 10 Emmy wins. ET ranks #1 for entertainment news videos on Facebook and YouTube. ET's social platforms generate 1.8 billion monthly impressions and more than 615 million video views per month across all platforms. ETonline.com is the go-to destination for celebrity interviews and entertainment news video. ET's streaming channel is available on Pluto, Paramount+, Samsung TV, The Roku Channel, and more.

Produced and distributed by CBS Media Ventures, ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT is co-hosted by Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner with Emily Curl, Cassie DiLaura and Denny Directo as correspondents. Erin Johnson serves as executive producer with Whitney Wallace and Leslie Kawaguchi as co-executive producers.







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