Jennifer Holliday Reunites With JHud to Celebrate Their Shared 'DREAMGIRLS' History

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Jennifer Holliday sat down with Jennifer Hudson on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW to celebrate the legacy they share through 'Dreamgirls,' a bond built around the role of Effie White that both women have made their own. The segment paired conversation with what the show describes as a special performance, giving the studio audience a rare moment featuring two performers tied to the same iconic part.

Holliday originated the role of Effie White on Broadway, a performance that became a defining marker in musical theater history, while Hudson took on the character decades later in the 2006 film adaptation, a role that launched her into wider recognition as an actress. Their appearance together on the daytime talk show gave both women a chance to reflect on what that shared history means to each of them.

The sit-down follows a separate clip from the same show in which Holliday offered advice to whoever takes on Effie White next, addressing the future of the role ahead of an upcoming Broadway revival of 'Dreamgirls.' That conversation focused on what she would want a new generation of performers to know about stepping into the part.

Read more: Jennifer Holliday Gives Advice to the Next Effie in DREAMGIRLS.

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