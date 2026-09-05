 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Jennifer Holliday Reunites With JHud to Celebrate Their Shared 'DREAMGIRLS' History

The two Effie Whites shared the stage for a moment tied to the role that connects them.

By:



Jennifer Holliday sat down with Jennifer Hudson on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW to celebrate the legacy they share through 'Dreamgirls,' a bond built around the role of Effie White that both women have made their own. The segment paired conversation with what the show describes as a special performance, giving the studio audience a rare moment featuring two performers tied to the same iconic part.

Holliday originated the role of Effie White on Broadway, a performance that became a defining marker in musical theater history, while Hudson took on the character decades later in the 2006 film adaptation, a role that launched her into wider recognition as an actress. Their appearance together on the daytime talk show gave both women a chance to reflect on what that shared history means to each of them.

The sit-down follows a separate clip from the same show in which Holliday offered advice to whoever takes on Effie White next, addressing the future of the role ahead of an upcoming Broadway revival of 'Dreamgirls.' That conversation focused on what she would want a new generation of performers to know about stepping into the part.

Read more: Jennifer Holliday Gives Advice to the Next Effie in DREAMGIRLS.

Recent Articles
Video: Jennifer Holliday Gives Advice to the Next Effie in DREAMGIRLS
Video: Jennifer Holliday Gives Advice to the Next Effie in DREAMGIRLS
9/1/2026
Video: Jennifer Hudson and Jennifer Holliday Sing 'And I'm Telling You I'm Not Going'
Video: Jennifer Hudson and Jennifer Holliday Sing 'And I'm Telling You I'm Not Going'
9/1/2026
Brandy Discusses Family, a Reunion With Monica, and Whitney Houston on JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
Brandy Discusses Family, a Reunion With Monica, and Whitney Houston on JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
9/4/2026
Need more TV Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $65
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts