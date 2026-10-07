Jamie Foxx to Appear on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Jamie Foxx makes his debut appearance on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW on Wednesday, October 7. Jamie and JHUD revisit Dreamgirls and reveal the story behind Jennifer's iconic song moment, sharing what really happened behind the scenes while filming the legendary performance and reflecting on the moment that changed everything.

Plus, Jamie opens up about his stroke and how comedy helped him through it, sharing, 'It was the only way I could feel alive.' He also discusses becoming a dad again at 58 and getting back in the drop-off line and JHUD surprises him with a gift for the baby!

Jamie also reveals how NBA star Jordan Clarkson inspired his new special, 'Take Care of Yourself,' and shares the hilarious story behind his wild night out with Jordan, Timothée Chalamet and the Kardashians, including the unforgettable moment he fell in front of them. Plus, Jamie talks about getting emotional at daughter Corinne's wedding and how his family stepped up to support him.

This week on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show,' Jennifer welcomes Morris Chestnut and Tank, a cappella group Pentatonix, 'Animal Control' star Joel McHale, and Chef Kwame, who shares recipes from his new cookbook, 'All Hours.'

'The Jennifer Hudson Show' airs on weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com

Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.



Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24 Days 14 Hrs 50 Min 38 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me