Jamie Foxx to Appear on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
Foxx and Hudson discuss their iconic DREAMGIRLS moment while Foxx opens up about his stroke, becoming a dad again, and his new comedy special inspired by NBA star Jordan.
Jamie Foxx makes his debut appearance on THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW on Wednesday, October 7. Jamie and JHUD revisit Dreamgirls and reveal the story behind Jennifer's iconic song moment, sharing what really happened behind the scenes while filming the legendary performance and reflecting on the moment that changed everything.
Plus, Jamie opens up about his stroke and how comedy helped him through it, sharing, 'It was the only way I could feel alive.' He also discusses becoming a dad again at 58 and getting back in the drop-off line and JHUD surprises him with a gift for the baby!
Jamie also reveals how NBA star Jordan Clarkson inspired his new special, 'Take Care of Yourself,' and shares the hilarious story behind his wild night out with Jordan, Timothée Chalamet and the Kardashians, including the unforgettable moment he fell in front of them. Plus, Jamie talks about getting emotional at daughter Corinne's wedding and how his family stepped up to support him.
This week on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show,' Jennifer welcomes Morris Chestnut and Tank, a cappella group Pentatonix, 'Animal Control' star Joel McHale, and Chef Kwame, who shares recipes from his new cookbook, 'All Hours.'
'The Jennifer Hudson Show' airs on weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com
Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.
Photo Credit: Chris Haston/Warner Bros.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...