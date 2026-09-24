Pinchas Zukerman Documentary to Premiere on PBS

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Violinist, violist and conductor Pinchas Zukerman is the focus of 'Pinchas Zukerman: Here to Make Music,' a feature-length documentary premiering Friday, October 16, at 10:00 p.m. ET (check local listings) on PBS and streaming on PBS.org and the PBS app. Presented as part of GREAT MUSICIANS OF OUR TIME, the film offers an intimate look at the formative years of an artist whose international career has spanned more than five decades.

Remastered from 16mm film, 'Here to Make Music' captures Zukerman's charisma and traces the development of his talent from its beginnings to early maturity. Filmed over seven years (1967–1974) in Italy, Israel, Denmark, Germany, London and New York, the documentary brings together rare recordings and performances that illuminate his emergence as an extraordinary musician.

Featuring sound recordings of Zukerman's playing from the age of nine and filmed performances from the age of 19, the film provides a remarkable record of his early artistic development. It also follows his developing relationship with the English Chamber Orchestra, which led him to conduct for the first time in 1970.

The documentary showcases the work of filmmaker Christopher Nupen, who emerged in the 1960s as a pioneer of a new genre of classical music film. Using a lightweight, silent 16mm film camera, Nupen captured musicians in close quarters, both backstage and in concert, offering intimate insights into their lives and music-making.

'Pinchas Zukerman: Here to Make Music' is part of GREAT MUSICIANS OF OUR TIME, a six-part series celebrating Nupen's work. Other featured artists include violinist Itzhak Perlman, guitarist Andrés Segovia, and pianists Vladimir Ashkenazy, Evgeny Kissin and Daniil Trifonov.

The episode will stream simultaneously with broadcast on PBS.org and the PBS app.

GREAT MUSICIANS OF OUR TIME is a production of Allegro Films for PBS. Christopher Nupen is director, writer and narrator. Caroline Nupen is executive producer and Matthew Percival is series producer.

About Pinchas Zukerman

Pinchas Zukerman is an Israeli-American violinist, violist and conductor whose celebrated international career spans more than five decades. His musical gifts were evident from childhood, with recordings documenting his playing at age nine. His early relationship with the English Chamber Orchestra marked an important expansion of his artistic life, leading to his conducting debut in 1970. 'Here to Make Music' captures the formative years of this enduring career, revealing the talent and charisma that have distinguished his life in music.

Pinchas Zukerman Biography

About PBS

PBS, with more than 330 member stations, offers all Americans the opportunity to explore new ideas and new worlds through television and digital content. Each month, PBS reaches over 36 million adults on linear primetime television, 16 million users on PBS-owned streaming platforms, 56 million viewers on YouTube, and 10 million followers on social media, inviting them to experience the worlds of science, history, nature, and public affairs and to take front-row seats to world-class drama and performances. PBS's broad array of programs has been consistently honored by the industry's most coveted award competitions. As the number one educational media brand, PBS KIDS helps children 2-8 build critical skills, enabling them to find success in school and life. Delivered through member stations, PBS KIDS offers high-quality content on TV — including a PBS KIDS channel — and streaming free on pbskids.org and the PBS KIDS Video app, games on the PBS KIDS Games app, and in communities across America. Teachers of children from pre-K through 12th grade turn to PBS LearningMedia for digital content and services that help bring classroom lessons to life. More information about PBS is available at PBS.org.

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