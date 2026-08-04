THE FIXX, Itzhak Perlman, Laurie Berkner to Headline September NYC Concerts

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New York venues will host a range of concerts this month spanning rock, klezmer, children's music and Latin pop. THE FIXX, along with Colin Blunstone of The Zombies and Peter Asher of Peter & Gordon, are set to perform together at Adler Hall at New York Society for Ethical Culture. Violinist Itzhak Perlman is set to return to the Beacon Theatre for his 2nd Annual 80th Birthday Bash with an ensemble of klezmer musicians. Children's recording artist Laurie Berkner is scheduled to perform at Adler Hall, and Colombian singer-songwriter Santiago Cruz is set to take the stage at Colden Auditorium at Queens College.

Multi-platinum rockers THE FIXX, Colin Blunstone (the legendary voice of The Zombies) and Peter Asher (of Peter & Gordon) join forces for a night of Brit-rock at Adler Hall at New York Society for Ethical Culture on Thursday, September 10 at 7:00PM. Tickets are $125, $85 and $65 (plus applicable fees) and available at www.eventbrite.com.

Iconic violinist Itzhak Perlman is returning to the Beacon Theatre on Tuesday, September 15 at 7:30PM for Itzhak Perlman 2nd Annual 80th Birthday Bash. Widely celebrated as one of the greatest living violin virtuosos, Maestro Perlman will take the stage with an extraordinary ensemble of the world's top klezmer musicians. Tickets are $52, $67, $89, $127 and $187 (plus applicable fees) and available on www.ticketmaster.com.

Award-winning children's recording artist Laurie Berkner, widely recognized as the uncrowned queen of children's music, will perform at Adler Hall at New York Society for Ethical Culture on Saturday, September 19 at 11:00AM. Tickets are $102.50 and $52.50 (plus applicable fees) and available at www.eventbrite.com.

Colombian pop icon Santiago Cruz will perform at Colden Auditorium Queens College on Friday, October 2, 2026 at 8:00PM. With a career spanning more than 20 years, the singer and songwriter from Tolima is one of the most important Colombian artists in the international pop music scene, winning multiple awards and being nominated for six Latin Grammys. Tickets are $250.00 (VIP ticket includes photo op and meet & greet); $85.00; $65.00; $35.00 (plus applicable fees) and available at www.ticketmaster.com.

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