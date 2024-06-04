Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, and Mark Hamill Join THE KING OF KINGS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



More top-tier voice talent has joined the upcoming animated faith-based animated feature The King of Kings.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, and Mark Hamill will all play villains in the film, which follows the life of Jesus Christ as told by Charles Dickens to his son Walter.

Brosnan will voice Pontius Pilate in the feature, Kingsley will play the High Priest Caiaphas, and Hamill will take on KING Herod, the tyrannical ruler of Judea. All of these biblical figures had a direct or indirect involvement in attempts to kill Jesus, according to scriptures. They join the previously announced Oscar Isaac as Jesus Christ, Forest Whitaker as Apostle Peter, and Kenneth Branagh as Dickens.

Alongside Branagh, Uma Thurman will voice Dickens' wife Catherine, and Roman Griffin Davis, known for playing the title role in Jojo Rabbit, will voice their son Walter.

The film is inspired by a story that Dickens wrote for his children called The Life of Our Lord. The writing was kept private during the author's lifetime but was published posthumously following the death of his children. The writing was adapted into a play, To Begin With, by Dickens' great-great-grandson Gerald Charles Dickens.

The film is directed by visual effects artist Seong-ho “Jay” Jang. He co-wrote the script with Rob Edwards, who wrote Disney's Treasure Planet and The Princess and the Frog.

Photo credit: John P. Filo/CBS

