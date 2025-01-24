Photos/Video: Jodi Benson, Heather Headley, & More in SWEET MAGNOLIAS Season 4 Trailer and Images

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Netflix has released the official trailer and new photos for Season 4 of Sweet Magnolias showcasing the storms, emotional and natural, that will disrupt life in Serenity, bringing Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue even closer in unexpected ways. The new season debuts February 6, 2025 on Netflix.

Among the Season 4 cast is Jodi Benson, playing the character of Cal (Justin Bruening)'s mother. Benson is best known for originating the role of Ariel in the 1989 animated film The Little Mermaid. In a fun connection for Disney fans, Benson appears alongside JoAnna Garcia Swisher, who also played the mermaid on ABC's Once Upon a Time. Take a look at photos of Benson, Tony-winner Heather Headley, and the rest of the main cast in the photos below.

Season 4 of Sweet Magnolias takes us from Halloween to Christmas, with surprising laughter, unexpected heartbreak, and renewed resolve along the way. While negotiating the twists and turns of their romantic lives, Maddie, Dana Sue, and Helen must also navigate the return of old foes, the loss of great loves, and the pain of transition from past dreams to present ones.

As the men in their lives pursue their own dreams and the teenagers take uneasy steps toward adulthood, the Magnolias support each other with creative problem-solving, deep-hearted commitment, and -- as always -- weekly margaritas.

The cast includes JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, Heather Headley, Logan Allen, Anneliese Judge, Carson Rowland, Dion Johnstone, Brandon Quinn, Jamie Lynn Spears, Chris Medlin with Justin Bruening.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Netflix/© 2025 Netflix, Inc.



Heather Headley, JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Brooke Elliott

