MOANA to Stream on Disney+ This Fall
Dwayne Johnson and Catherine Lagaʻaia star in the live-action reimagining of the animated classic.
Disney's all-new live-action Moana will stream exclusively on Disney+ beginning October 21, 2026.
Families can return to the world of Moana and experience the iconic story in a whole new way with the live-action epic adventure, packed with unforgettable music, breathtaking imagery, and inspirational characters. Dwayne Johnson reprises his role as the endearing demigod Maui in the new film, while Catherine Lagaʻaia stars as the courageous wayfinder Moana.
Building on the enduring popularity of the original animated film, the most watched movie of all time on Disney+ with over 1.5 billion hours streamed globally, the new live-action reimagining invites families to reconnect with the beloved friendships, music, and spirit they know and love as they set sail on an exciting new journey. From classics like 'How Far I'll Go' and 'I Am Moana' to the new song 'Along The Way,' audiences can enjoy the perfect movie night and sing along to Moana with the entire family.
To celebrate the upcoming October 21 release of the live-action Moana on Disney+, Disney and Heal the Bay — a nonprofit environmental organization dedicated to making the coastal waters and watersheds of Greater Los Angeles safe, healthy and clean — are teaming up for a special community beach cleanup on Saturday, October 17. Hundreds of volunteers and their families are invited to Santa Monica Beach to roll up their sleeves and help keep the coast clean with a Moana-themed cleanup, followed by a special performance led by Moana choreographer and associate producer Tiana Nonosina Liufau, photo opportunities, giveaways, and more. More information on Disney's Moana x Heal the Bay's 'Nothin' But Sand' cleanup is available here.
Film Synopsis
In Disney's live-action reimagining of the beloved animated adventure, Moana (Catherine Lagaʻaia) answers the Ocean's call and, for the first time, voyages beyond the reef of her island of Motunui with the infamous demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson) on an unforgettable journey to restore prosperity to her people.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...