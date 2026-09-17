Photos: WILDWOOD SESSIONS Album to Feature The Decemberists, Portugal. The Man, Aminè

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LAIKA has announced it is releasing a new album of original music, Wildwood Sessions, Music Inspired by LAIKA's Wildwood, on October 16, 2026. Rather than serving as the film's soundtrack, the 'inspired by' collection showcases a curated, creative collaboration between a diverse group of acclaimed independent musicians and one of animation's most celebrated studios. Featured artists were invited to interpret the emotional landscape of the story in their own voice, creating an album that stands on its own while expanding the universe of the film.













The first single from the album, 'That's Enough for Me' by Quickly, Quickly, debuted on September 9, 2026, with an official music video set to debut soon. The single can be streamed here, and the album can be pre-ordered here.

Additional acclaimed artists featured on the album are: The Decemberists, Portugal. The Man, Aminè, Saya Gray, Still Woozy, New Constellations, Omari Jazz, Bocha, Donte Thomas, Ringdown, Rachel Fannan, and Three For Silver. Future singles will be released in the lead up to the film's theatrical release.

Wildwood is LAIKA's newest stop-motion feature based on the bestselling author and The Decemberists frontman Colin Meloy's fantasy novel, and is the studio's most ambitious film to date. The film follows Prue McKeel as she journeys into the mysterious Impassable Wilderness to rescue her younger brother, discovering a hidden world filled with magic, danger, and unforgettable characters. Wildwood releases in theaters on October 23, 2026.

Wildwood Sessions, executive produced by industry veteran Steve Lindsey and co-executive produced by Portland-based Harlan Silverman, explores themes at the heart of the film, including adventure, nature, family, courage, wonder, and finding your way home. Featuring many artists with deep ties to Portland, where Wildwood is set, the album brings together music, storytelling and handcrafted filmmaking in a creative extension of the film's world.

Tickets for Wildwood are now available in the United States at participating theatre box offices and online at WildwoodMovie.com. Fathom Entertainment is distributing the film theatrically in the United States. International sales are handled by FilmNation Entertainment.

Artist Bios

Portugal. The Man: Portland-based, Alaska-born rock band Portugal. The Man are known for their adventurous blend of psychedelic rock, indie, pop and electronic influences. Their global hit 'Feel It Still' earned the band a GRAMMY Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and became one of the defining alternative crossover records of the late 2010s.

Saya Gray: Saya Gray is a Canadian-Japanese singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist whose shape-shifting music moves between alternative pop, folk, R&B and experimental production. Signed to Dirty Hit, Gray released her debut album SAYA in 2025 and has become known for an unconventional, highly personal approach to songwriting and production. She has also performed a celebrated NPR Tiny Desk Concert.

Still Woozy: Still Woozy is the solo project of singer, songwriter and producer Sven Gamsky, whose woozy, genre-blurring sound combines indie pop, psychedelic pop, R&B and electronic production. After breaking through with tracks including 'Cooks' and 'Goodie Bag,' he has built a devoted global audience around his distinctive DIY approach, recording and producing much of his music himself.

Aminé: Portland-born rapper, singer and songwriter Aminé first broke through globally with the multi-platinum hit 'Caroline,' which reached No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100. Known for pairing inventive hip-hop with melodic, colorful production, he has continued to push beyond traditional rap through solo releases and collaborations, including KAYTRAMINE with producer Kaytranada, and earned a GRAMMY nomination as a featured artist on Disclosure's 'My High.'

The Decemberists: Formed in Portland and fronted by Wildwood author Colin Meloy, The Decemberists have spent more than two decades building a singular body of work rooted in indie rock, folk and richly narrative songwriting. The band earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Rock Performance for 'Down by the Water' and are known for their literary storytelling and expansive, often fantastical musical worlds.

New Constellations: Portland duo New Constellations, made up of lifelong friends Harlee Case and Josh Smith, create dreamy, atmospheric pop that blends shimmering synths, guitar hooks and ethereal vocals. Their breakout song 'Hot Blooded' has amassed more than 220 million lifetime streams and landed syncs across film, television, advertising and gaming, while their debut album It Comes in Waves arrived in 2026.

quickly, quickly: quickly, quickly is the project of Portland-born singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Graham Jonson, whose music moves fluidly between indie pop, folk, jazz, hip-hop and experimental production. After first gaining attention as a teenage beatmaker online, Jonson evolved into a full-fledged songwriter and instrumentalist, releasing his acclaimed work through Ghostly International.

Ringdown: Portland-based cinematic electro-pop duo Ringdown brings together Danni Lee Parpan and Pulitzer Prize and multiple GRAMMY-winning composer Caroline Shaw. Their music combines strings, keys, synths and pop songwriting with the pair's experimental instincts, creating a sound that sits somewhere between contemporary classical music and adventurous electronic pop.

Rachel Fannan: Rachel Fannan is a singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and poet whose work spans rock, psychedelic music, folk, pop and experimental sounds. Formerly a co-lead vocalist of psych-rock band Sleepy Sun, she has also collaborated and performed with artists including UNKLE, Black Mountain and Pussy Riot.

Three For Silver: Portland's Three For Silver is the musical project of singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Lucas Warford, known for an eccentric, highly original sound that draws from folk, blues, experimental music and darker theatrical traditions. The band is also known for unusual instrumentation and a fiercely independent live approach developed through years of touring in the U.S. and internationally.

Ryan Oxford: Ryan Oxford is a Portland-based producer, composer and songwriter whose music pairs vintage recording techniques with melodic, off-kilter indie rock and pop. Working from his Portland studio, Color Therapy Recording, Oxford has developed a warm analog sound shaped by classic songwriting, twangy guitars and his love of reel-to-reel recording.

Omari Jazz, Bocha & Donte Thomas: Portland artists Omari Jazz, Bocha and Donte Thomas represent three distinct corners of the city's independent hip-hop and experimental music community. Producer and composer Omari Jazz blends ambient music, experimental production and jazz futurism; Bocha brings a bass-heavy, moody approach to hip-hop; and Donte Thomas is known for introspective lyricism, inventive flows and a genre-fluid approach to rap.

About LAIKA

Founded in 2005 and based in Oregon, LAIKA is an award-winning animation studio and Certified B Corporation driven to tell bold, original stories that stand the test of time. Renowned for its distinctive artistry, innovative filmmaking and pioneering use of technology, LAIKA has redefined the possibilities of stop-motion animation.

The studio's five films — Coraline, ParaNorman, The Boxtrolls, Kubo and the Two Strings and Missing Link — were each nominated for the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. LAIKA's next animated feature, Wildwood, premieres October 23, 2026. The studio has also expanded its storytelling into live action film and television.

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