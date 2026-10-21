Photos: WESTSIDE COWBOY to Make Australian Debut With East Coast Headline Shows

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Manchester four-piece Westside Cowboy will make their Australian debut in March, with three headline shows announced for Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane alongside their previously announced appearance at Golden Plains.

Fresh off the release of their acclaimed debut album It Goes On and a rapid rise as one of British indie music's most exciting new bands, the band's hotly anticipated debut album arrived this past August to widespread praise. The album runs 35 minutes across 11 tracks and was recorded with producer Loren Humphrey (Geese, Cameron Winter, Wunderhorse), drawing comparisons to everyone from Courtney Barnett and The Velvet Underground to Parquet Courts.

Westside Cowboy was formed in Manchester by Jimmy Bradbury (vocals, guitar), Reuben Haycocks (vocals, guitar), Aoife Anson O'Connell (vocals, bass) and Paddy Murphy (drums). The band's rise has been fuelled by an infectious mix of heart-on-sleeve songwriting, community spirit and what is described as a refreshingly uncomplicated approach to making music.

The band formed in 2023 after members met in earlier outfits while others studied at the Royal Northern College of Music, and the newly christened Westside Cowboy swiftly became a place for concise, straight-hitting musical ideas. There was only one rule for what would follow. 'We just wanted to make simple music. I think the reason there was such chemistry – and when we look back, even after two weeks we were really working well together – is because it was such a simple statement of intent,' recalls Reuben. 'Any time we'd disagree on something – which was very rare – we'd just consult the original mission statement: if you've got too many chords in it, you're wrong.'

Since then, the band has won Glastonbury's Emerging Talent Competition, appeared on Later... with Jools Holland and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, toured Europe with Geese and Black Country, New Road, scored an upcoming North American tour with Fontaines DC, and sold out their biggest headline shows to date across the UK and USA. Now it's Australia's turn.

Alongside their musical releases, Westside Cowboy helped co-create 'No Band Is An Island', a Manchester-based collective which puts on fundraising nights to spotlight both local artists and important issues via speakers from charities and direct-action groups. The band is known for transforming their songs into something bigger on stage through their live shows.

Tickets go on sale Monday 26 October. A Frontier Member presale begins Thursday 22 October (9am local) and runs 99 hours or until the presale allocation is exhausted, accessible by signing up at frontiertouring.com/westsidecowboy. General tickets go on sale Monday 26 October (1pm local time).

The Australian dates are presented by Frontier Touring and Penny Drop. All shows are 18+.

Westside Cowboy Australia Tour Dates

Monday 8 March – The Croxton Bandroom, Melbourne, VIC – tickets via oztix.com.au

Wednesday 10 March – Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW – tickets via ticketek.com.au

Thursday 11 March – Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD – tickets via ticketmaster.com.au

Also playing (not a Frontier show): Golden Plains, Meredith, VIC

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers. Ticket purchases made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website cannot be guaranteed.

















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