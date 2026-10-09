Video: Westside Cowboy Performs 'Pin Up Boys' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

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Westside Cowboy brought "Pin Up Boys" to THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, delivering the track as the musical guest performance for the episode. The appearance placed Westside Cowboy alongside the show's regular mix of musical bookings, with the performance airing as part of Fallon's weeknight broadcast at 11:35ET/10:35c.

The segment centered on the single performance of "Pin Up Boys," with no additional interview segment or conversation included alongside the musical set. The appearance gave Fallon's audience a direct look at the song without further discussion of its background or release details.

The episode aired as part of THE TONIGHT SHOW's regular weeknight lineup, which also featured comedy segments and interviews during the same broadcast period. Full episodes of the show are available to stream on Peacock.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 17 Hrs 07 Min 01 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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