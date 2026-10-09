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Video: Westside Cowboy Performs 'Pin Up Boys' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

The performance aired as part of a recent episode of the late-night program.

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Westside Cowboy brought "Pin Up Boys" to THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, delivering the track as the musical guest performance for the episode. The appearance placed Westside Cowboy alongside the show's regular mix of musical bookings, with the performance airing as part of Fallon's weeknight broadcast at 11:35ET/10:35c.

The segment centered on the single performance of "Pin Up Boys," with no additional interview segment or conversation included alongside the musical set. The appearance gave Fallon's audience a direct look at the song without further discussion of its background or release details.

The episode aired as part of THE TONIGHT SHOW's regular weeknight lineup, which also featured comedy segments and interviews during the same broadcast period. Full episodes of the show are available to stream on Peacock.

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