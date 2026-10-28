Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: THE WITTERING WHITEHALLS: RECOLLECTIONS MAY VARY to Tour UK March-May 2027
Michael Whitehall will share fifty years of show business stories with his wife Hilary serving as fact-checker in the husband-and-wife comedy tour.
Michael and Hilary Whitehall will tour the UK in 2027 with a new live show, The Wittering Whitehalls: Recollections May Vary, a stage extension of their hit podcast The Wittering Whitehalls. The tour will start in Guildford on 7th March 2027 and continue with dates across the UK before concluding in Lancaster on 21st May 2027.
The show will see Michael Whitehall meander behind the scenes of his fifty years in show business, sharing stories and gossip, including a later life career as his son Jack Whitehall's sidekick on five series of their hit Netflix show Travels With My Father. He is prone to confabulation, manufacturing memories to fill in the gaps, but luckily his wife Hilary will be there as fact checker to provide details and correct any false memories, when Recollections May Vary.
Audiences can expect an evening packed with hilarious anecdotes, playful marital bickering and wonderfully unpredictable exchanges. The show promises a riotous trip down memory lane, filled with behind-the-scenes revelations, family stories and plenty of the witty husband-and-wife sparring that has made The Wittering Whitehalls such a hit. Whether you're a devoted podcast listener or simply a fan of the Whitehalls' unique brand of humour, this is billed as an unmissable chance to see the duo in action.
Michael and Hilary said: 'We can't wait to take our witterings back on the road even if our recollections may vary……….'
Presale tickets go on sale Thursday 29th October 2026 at 10am via mailing list, followed by general on-sale Friday 30th October 2026 at 10am. Tickets will be available from https://thewitteringwhitehalls.co.uk/.
Michael Whitehall
Michael Whitehall is a producer, talent agent, author and television personality. He started in the entertainment industry as a talent agent, representing prominent actors including Colin Firth, Kenneth More, Edward Fox, Richard Griffiths, Sir Tom Courtenay, Patrick MacNee, Dame Dorothy Tutin, Peter Bowles, Sir Donald Sinden, Richard E Grant, Leslie Grantham, Emilia Fox, Daniel Day-Lewis and Dame Judi Dench. In 1988, he co-founded Havahall Pictures with his client Nigel Havers producing two series of The Good Guys and Element of Doubt both for ITV. Whitehall Films followed in 1996 producing Bertie and Elizabeth, and Noah's Ark, also for ITV. In 2013, following a live show at The Edinburgh Festival, with his son the actor and comedian Jack Whitehall, their chat show Backchat was born on BBC2. Two series and three specials later, this morphed into their hit Netflix travelogue Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father, which ran for five series from 2017 to 2021 following their travels across Southeast Asia, Eastern Europe, the United States, Australia and ending back home in the UK. Their most recent venture with Netflix in 2024 was Fatherhood with My Father which was their deep dive into parenthood. Michael has authored several books, Shark Infested Waters, his memoir re-issued this Spring, its follow up Backing into the Spotlight (2017) and co-authored with Jack, Him & Me (2013) and How to Survive Family Holidays (2022).
Hilary Whitehall
Hilary Whitehall began her career as an actress appearing in a range of film and television programmes including Fierce Creatures, The Bill, Woof, Miranda, The Inspector Lynley Mysteries and three series of Bad Education. She also appeared alongside Michael and Jack in Backchat, Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father. They have also appeared together in Celebrity Goggle Box; Stand Up To Cancer, as well as Chris and Rosie Ramsey's TV Show. Hilary voiced the character of Miss Petunia in the Warner Bros. children's animation series Moley.
In 2022, the Whitehalls launched their podcast The Wittering Whitehalls, which has had more than 5 million downloads and sees Hilary and Michael share candid and comical reflections on life, marriage, parenting and grandparenting. In 2024, all three Whitehalls premiered their live show The Whitehalls Live at The New York Comedy Festival in Carnegie Hall, followed by a sold out tour of the UK, Australia and New Zealand. In 2025, Michael and Hilary took The Wittering Whitehalls: Barely Alive on its first live UK tour which culminated in a sold-out show at Richmond Theatre.
Live Tour Dates
SUNDAY 7 MARCH 2027 — GUILDFORD — Yvonne Arnaud
FRIDAY 19 MARCH 2027 — LYTHAM ST ANNES — LOWTHER PAVILION
THURSDAY 25 MARCH 2027 — FROME — CHEESE AND GRAIN
FRIDAY 26 MARCH 2027 — BRIGHTON — CORN EXCHANGE
WEDNESDAY 31 MARCH 2027 — WIMBORNE — TIVOLI
FRIDAY 2 APRIL 2027 — BRIDPORT — ELECTRIC PALACE
SATURDAY 3 APRIL 2027 — PLYMOUTH — QUAD THEATRE
SUNDAY 4 APRIL 2027 — EXETER — CORN EXCHANGE
THURSDAY 8 APRIL 2027 — BURY ST EDMUNDS — APEX
FRIDAY 9 APRIL 2027 — IPSWICH — CORN EXCHANGE
THURSDAY 15 APRIL 2027 — DUNSTABLE — THE GROVE
FRIDAY 16 APRIL 2027 — SOUTHEND — PALACE THEATRE
SUNDAY 18 APRIL 2027 — LOUGHBOROUGH — TOWN HALL
THURSDAY 22 APRIL 2027 — CAMBERLEY — THEATRE
SATURDAY 24 APRIL 2027 — NORTHAMPTON — DERNGATE
SUNDAY 25 APRIL 2027 — WINCHESTER — THEATRE ROYAL
WEDNESDAY 28 APRIL 2027 — ALDERSHOT — PRINCES HALL
THURSDAY 29 APRIL 2027 — EPSOM — PLAYHOUSE
FRIDAY 30 APRIL 2027 — PORTSMOUTH — KINGS THEATRE
FRIDAY 7 MAY 2027 — MIDDLETON — ARENA
SATURDAY 8 MAY 2027 — CREWE — LYCEUM THEATRE
SUNDAY 9 MAY 2027 — ST HELENS — THEATRE ROYAL
FRIDAY 14 MAY 2027 — HARROGATE — ROYAL HALL
SATURDAY 15 MAY 2027 — HUDDERSFIELD — LBT
SUNDAY 16 MAY 2027 — LEEDS — CITY VARIETIES
THURSDAY 20 MAY 2027 — ILKLEY — KINGS HALL
FRIDAY 21 MAY 2027 — LANCASTER — GRAND
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode