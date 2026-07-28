Jack Whitehall Recalls Gifting The Rock a Caricature on JUNGLE CRUISE Set

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Jack Whitehall shared a behind-the-scenes memory from the set of 'Jungle Cruise' during a visit to THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW, telling host Drew Barrymore about the time he gave co-star Dwayne Johnson a caricature drawing while the two were filming together.

Whitehall recounted the gesture as a lighthearted moment from his time working alongside Johnson on the film, offering Barrymore a glimpse into the camaraderie between the two actors during production. The anecdote centered on the drawing itself and the reaction it prompted from Johnson, giving viewers a small, personal window into the dynamic on set.

The exchange played out as one of the candid, off-the-cuff stories that guests often share when sitting down with Barrymore, with Whitehall recalling the specific circumstances of the drawing and how it came about during filming. The story stayed focused on that single moment rather than expanding into a broader discussion of the film.

The clip captures a brief but specific piece of set lore from 'Jungle Cruise,' with Whitehall using the caricature story to illustrate his rapport with Johnson during their time working on the project together.

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