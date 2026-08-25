VIRGINIA WOOLF'S NIGHT & DAY to Open Nationwide in 43 Theaters

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Virginia Woolf's Night & Day, directed by Tina Gharavi and written by Justine Waddell, will open in theaters nationwide on September 4. The film stars Haley Bennett alongside Jack Whitehall, Lily Allen, Jennifer Saunders, Timothy Spall, and Elyas M'Barek.

In 1910 London, independent-minded Katharine Hilbery defies her family's expectations of marriage to pursue a career in astronomy. But when her father pressures her into an unwanted engagement, her resolve is tested. Through new friendships—including a bold suffragette and a thoughtful editor—Katharine begins to question the limits placed on her by society, love, and tradition, ultimately searching for a path that is truly her own.

Quiver Distribution and Kanopy present Virginia Woolf's Night & Day, which will be released in the following theaters on September 4:

Theaters

New York/New Jersey:

The Quad Cinema

AMC Empire 25

AMC Palisades 21

AMC Jersey Gardens 20

Los Angeles:

Laemmle Monica

Laemmle Encino Town Center

AMC Puente Hills 20

AMC Rolling Hills 20

AMC Orange 30

AMC Fullerton 20

AMC Ontario Mills 30

Hartford/New Haven:

AMC Plainville 20

Philadelphia:

AMC Cherry Hill 24

AMC Neshaminy 24

Atlanta:

The Tara

AMC Southlake Pavilion 24

Jacksonville:

AMC Orange Park 24

Orlando/Daytona Beach:

AMC Altamonte Mall 18

Miami/Fort Lauderdale:

Coral Gables Art Cinema

AMC Aventura 24

Tampa/St. Petersburg:

AMC Bradenton 20

Huntsville/Decatur:

AMC Valley Bend 18

Memphis:

Malco Ridgeway Cinema Grill

Louisville:

AMC Stonybrook 20

Detroit:

AMC Forum 30

AMC Livonia 19

Indianapolis:

AMC Indianapolis 17

Chicago:

AMC South Barrington 24

AMC Streets of Woodfield 20

Minneapolis/St. Paul:

AMC Southdale Center 16

Kansas City:

AMC Barrywoods 24

AMC Independence 20

AMC Studio 28

Dallas/Fort Worth:

AMC Mesquite 30

Houston:

AMC Gulf Point 30

Oklahoma City:

AMC Quail Springs 24

Denver:

AMC Westminster Promenade 24

Albuquerque/Santa Fe:

CCA Cinematheque

Phoenix:

Harkins Shea

AMC Ahwatukee 24

AMC Westgate 20

Santa Barbara:

SBIFF Film Center

Spokane:

AMC River Park Square 20

Credits

Directed By: Tina Gharavi

Screenplay By: Justine Waddell

Starring: Haley Bennett, Elyas M'Barek, Jack Whitehall, Timothy Spall, Jennifer Saunders, Lily Allen, Sally Phillips, Misia Butler, and Camilla Borghesani

Music By: Simon Goff

Costume Designer: Esther Walz

Production Designer: Dave Hindle

Director of Photography: Sebastian Edschmid

Edited By: Hansjörg Weißbrich

Produced By: Justine Waddell, Meg Thomson, Julie Link, Philipp Steffens, Christopher Figg

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