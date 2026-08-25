VIRGINIA WOOLF'S NIGHT & DAY to Open Nationwide in 43 Theaters
Lily Allen, Jennifer Saunders, Timothy Spall, and Elyas M'Barek round out the cast, with a script by Justine Waddell.
Virginia Woolf's Night & Day, directed by Tina Gharavi and written by Justine Waddell, will open in theaters nationwide on September 4. The film stars Haley Bennett alongside Jack Whitehall, Lily Allen, Jennifer Saunders, Timothy Spall, and Elyas M'Barek.
In 1910 London, independent-minded Katharine Hilbery defies her family's expectations of marriage to pursue a career in astronomy. But when her father pressures her into an unwanted engagement, her resolve is tested. Through new friendships—including a bold suffragette and a thoughtful editor—Katharine begins to question the limits placed on her by society, love, and tradition, ultimately searching for a path that is truly her own.
Quiver Distribution and Kanopy present Virginia Woolf's Night & Day, which will be released in the following theaters on September 4:
Theaters
New York/New Jersey:
The Quad Cinema
AMC Empire 25
AMC Palisades 21
AMC Jersey Gardens 20
Los Angeles:
Laemmle Monica
Laemmle Encino Town Center
AMC Puente Hills 20
AMC Rolling Hills 20
AMC Orange 30
AMC Fullerton 20
AMC Ontario Mills 30
Hartford/New Haven:
AMC Plainville 20
Philadelphia:
AMC Cherry Hill 24
AMC Neshaminy 24
Atlanta:
The Tara
AMC Southlake Pavilion 24
Jacksonville:
AMC Orange Park 24
Orlando/Daytona Beach:
AMC Altamonte Mall 18
Miami/Fort Lauderdale:
Coral Gables Art Cinema
AMC Aventura 24
Tampa/St. Petersburg:
AMC Bradenton 20
Huntsville/Decatur:
AMC Valley Bend 18
Memphis:
Malco Ridgeway Cinema Grill
Louisville:
AMC Stonybrook 20
Detroit:
AMC Forum 30
AMC Livonia 19
Indianapolis:
AMC Indianapolis 17
Chicago:
AMC South Barrington 24
AMC Streets of Woodfield 20
Minneapolis/St. Paul:
AMC Southdale Center 16
Kansas City:
AMC Barrywoods 24
AMC Independence 20
AMC Studio 28
Dallas/Fort Worth:
AMC Mesquite 30
Houston:
AMC Gulf Point 30
Oklahoma City:
AMC Quail Springs 24
Denver:
AMC Westminster Promenade 24
Albuquerque/Santa Fe:
CCA Cinematheque
Phoenix:
Harkins Shea
AMC Ahwatukee 24
AMC Westgate 20
Santa Barbara:
SBIFF Film Center
Spokane:
AMC River Park Square 20
Credits
Directed By: Tina Gharavi
Screenplay By: Justine Waddell
Starring: Haley Bennett, Elyas M'Barek, Jack Whitehall, Timothy Spall, Jennifer Saunders, Lily Allen, Sally Phillips, Misia Butler, and Camilla Borghesani
Music By: Simon Goff
Costume Designer: Esther Walz
Production Designer: Dave Hindle
Director of Photography: Sebastian Edschmid
Edited By: Hansjörg Weißbrich
Produced By: Justine Waddell, Meg Thomson, Julie Link, Philipp Steffens, Christopher Figg