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VIRGINIA WOOLF'S NIGHT & DAY to Screen Nationwide with Haley Bennett & Jack Whitehall

The National Theatre production adapts Virginia Woolf's classic novel for the screen.

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VIRGINIA WOOLF'S NIGHT & DAY to Screen Nationwide with Haley Bennett & Jack Whitehall

VIRGINIA WOOLF'S NIGHT & DAY, starring Haley Bennett and Jack Whitehall, is set to screen in theaters nationwide on September 4.

Quiver Distribution and Kanopy present VIRGINIA WOOLF'S NIGHT & DAY, directed by Tina Gharavi and written by Justine Waddell. The film stars Haley Bennett alongside Jack Whitehall, Lily Allen, Jennifer Saunders, Timothy Spall, and Elyas M'Barek.

In 1910 London, independent-minded Katharine Hilbery defies her family's expectations of marriage to pursue a career in astronomy. But when her father pressures her into an unwanted engagement, her resolve is tested. Through new friendships—including a bold suffragette and a thoughtful editor—Katharine begins to question the limits placed on her by society, love, and tradition, ultimately searching for a path that is truly her own.

CREATIVE TEAM

Directed By: Tina Gharavi

Screenplay By: Justine Waddell

Starring: Haley Bennett, Elyas M'Barek, Jack Whitehall, Timothy Spall, Jennifer Saunders, Lily Allen, Sally Phillips, Misia Butler, and Camilla Borghesani

Music By: Simon Goff

Costume Designer: Esther Walz

Production Designer: Dave Hindle

Director of Photography: Sebastian Edschmid

Edited By: Hansjörg Weißbrich

Produced By: Justine Waddell, Meg Thomson, Julie Link, Philipp Steffens, Christopher Figg

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