Photos: THE REBORN Crime Thriller to Arrive on DVD and Digital

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THE REBORN, a crime thriller centered on two Chilean brothers who make a living faking fugitives' deaths, is set for a DVD and digital release on November 10, 2026, priced at $24.95.

Operating in Santiago under the thumb of an organized crime network, brothers Manuel (Pedro Fontaine) and Oscar (Marco Antonio Caponi) have spent the past fifteen years in a dangerous but lucrative business: helping fugitives vanish by faking their deaths. Using a clandestine chemical process, they make their clients appear deceased, bury them alive, and then resurrect them hours later across the Argentina-Chile border. Now, Manuel is retired, working as a rural doctor, and about to become a father. But there's no escaping the past, and one last job draws him into a spiral of betrayal and violence.

With the aesthetics of a border western and the soul of a Greek tragedy, the film, nominated for Best Film at both the Shanghai and Santiago International Film Festivals, blends the tension of Flatliners -- the boundary between life and death -- with the intrigue and betrayals of A Perfect Murder. Featuring striking cinematography and an immersive, almost hypnotic soundtrack, the cast is led by 2026 AMPAS Argentina Best New Actor Pedro Fontaine (The House of the Spirits), Marco Antonio Caponi (Nobody's Watching), Juan Ignacio Cane (Killer Deal) and Óscar de la Fuente, a two-time Goya nominee (The Good Boss, La Casa).

Program Information

Type: DVD/Digital

Running Time: 85 minutes

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Audio: 2.0 Stereo

Language: Spanish with English Subtitles



















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