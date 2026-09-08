 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: THE REBORN to Make North American Premiere on IndiePix Unlimited

Pedro Fontaine and Marco Antonio Caponi star in the Santiago Esteves-directed film set in the Andes.

By:
Photos: THE REBORN to Make North American Premiere on IndiePix Unlimited

THE REBORN, a crime thriller centered on two Chilean brothers who make a living faking fugitives' deaths, is set to make its exclusive North American premiere on IndiePix Unlimited on September 25, 2026.

Photos: THE REBORN to Make North American Premiere on IndiePix Unlimited — photo 1 of 10

Photos: THE REBORN to Make North American Premiere on IndiePix Unlimited — photo 2 of 10

Photos: THE REBORN to Make North American Premiere on IndiePix Unlimited — photo 3 of 10

Photos: THE REBORN to Make North American Premiere on IndiePix Unlimited — photo 4 of 10

Photos: THE REBORN to Make North American Premiere on IndiePix Unlimited — photo 5 of 10

Photos: THE REBORN to Make North American Premiere on IndiePix Unlimited — photo 6 of 10

Photos: THE REBORN to Make North American Premiere on IndiePix Unlimited — photo 7 of 10

Photos: THE REBORN to Make North American Premiere on IndiePix Unlimited — photo 8 of 10

Photos: THE REBORN to Make North American Premiere on IndiePix Unlimited — photo 9 of 10

Photos: THE REBORN to Make North American Premiere on IndiePix Unlimited — photo 10 of 10
FOLLOW INDIEPIX FILMS

Synopsis

Operating in Santiago under the thumb of an organized crime network, brothers Manuel (Pedro Fontaine) and Oscar (Marco Antonio Caponi) have spent the past fifteen years in a dangerous but lucrative business: helping fugitives vanish by faking their deaths. Using a clandestine chemical process, they make their clients appear deceased, bury them alive, and then resurrect them hours later across the Argentina-Chile border. Now, Manuel is retired, working as a rural doctor, and about to become a father. But there's no escaping the past, and one last job draws him into a spiral of betrayal and violence.

With the aesthetics of a border western and the soul of a Greek tragedy, the film, nominated for Best Film at both the Shanghai and Santiago International Film Festivals, blends the tension of Flatliners -- the boundary between life and death -- with the intrigue and betrayals of A Perfect Murder. Featuring striking cinematography and an immersive, almost hypnotic soundtrack, the cast is led by 2026 AMPAS Argentina Best New Actor Pedro Fontaine (The House of the Spirits), Marco Antonio Caponi (Nobody's Watching), Juan Ignacio Cane (Killer Deal) and Óscar de la Fuente, a two-time Goya nominee (The Good Boss, La Casa).

The Reborn (2025)

Written & Directed by: Santiago Esteves

Cast: Pedro Fontaine, Marco Antonio Caponi, Óscar de la Fuente, Daniel Antivilo, Juan Ignacio Cane, Pilar Mestra Del Bono, Pablo Díaz

Produced by: Sergio Adria, Santiago Esteves, Nicolas Grosse, Marianne Mayer-Beckh, Carles Torras

Cinematography by: Enrique Stindt

Composer: Mario Galvan

Genre: World Cinema/Thriller/Crime

RT: 85 minutes

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Sound: 2.0 Stereo

Language: Spanish with English Subtitles

Recent Articles
THE REBORN Crime Thriller to Make North American Premiere on IndiePix
THE REBORN Crime Thriller to Make North American Premiere on IndiePix
8/13/2026
Jaye P. Morgan Passes Away at 94
Jaye P. Morgan Passes Away at 94
8/26/2026
TYLER PERRY'S BEAUTY IN BLACK Season 3 Now Streaming on Netflix
TYLER PERRY'S BEAUTY IN BLACK Season 3 Now Streaming on Netflix
8/27/2026
Don't Miss a TV News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $65
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts