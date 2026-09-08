Photos: THE REBORN to Make North American Premiere on IndiePix Unlimited

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THE REBORN, a crime thriller centered on two Chilean brothers who make a living faking fugitives' deaths, is set to make its exclusive North American premiere on IndiePix Unlimited on September 25, 2026.





















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Synopsis

Operating in Santiago under the thumb of an organized crime network, brothers Manuel (Pedro Fontaine) and Oscar (Marco Antonio Caponi) have spent the past fifteen years in a dangerous but lucrative business: helping fugitives vanish by faking their deaths. Using a clandestine chemical process, they make their clients appear deceased, bury them alive, and then resurrect them hours later across the Argentina-Chile border. Now, Manuel is retired, working as a rural doctor, and about to become a father. But there's no escaping the past, and one last job draws him into a spiral of betrayal and violence.

With the aesthetics of a border western and the soul of a Greek tragedy, the film, nominated for Best Film at both the Shanghai and Santiago International Film Festivals, blends the tension of Flatliners -- the boundary between life and death -- with the intrigue and betrayals of A Perfect Murder. Featuring striking cinematography and an immersive, almost hypnotic soundtrack, the cast is led by 2026 AMPAS Argentina Best New Actor Pedro Fontaine (The House of the Spirits), Marco Antonio Caponi (Nobody's Watching), Juan Ignacio Cane (Killer Deal) and Óscar de la Fuente, a two-time Goya nominee (The Good Boss, La Casa).

The Reborn (2025)

Written & Directed by: Santiago Esteves

Cast: Pedro Fontaine, Marco Antonio Caponi, Óscar de la Fuente, Daniel Antivilo, Juan Ignacio Cane, Pilar Mestra Del Bono, Pablo Díaz

Produced by: Sergio Adria, Santiago Esteves, Nicolas Grosse, Marianne Mayer-Beckh, Carles Torras

Cinematography by: Enrique Stindt

Composer: Mario Galvan

Genre: World Cinema/Thriller/Crime

RT: 85 minutes

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Sound: 2.0 Stereo

Language: Spanish with English Subtitles

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