THE REBORN Crime Thriller to Make North American Premiere on IndiePix

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A crime thriller centered on two Chilean brothers who make a living faking fugitives' deaths is set to make its North American premiere on IndiePix Unlimited. THE REBORN follows Manuel and Oscar, played by Pedro Fontaine and Marco Antonio Caponi, who for fifteen years have helped clients vanish through a clandestine process that renders them apparently dead before reviving them across the Argentina-Chile border. Written and directed by Santiago Esteves, the film finds Manuel retired and working as a rural doctor when one last job pulls him back into a spiral of betrayal and violence.

THE REBORN is making its exclusive North American premiere on IndiePix Unlimited September 25, 2026.

Synopsis

With the aesthetics of a border western and the soul of a Greek tragedy, the film, nominated for Best Film at both the Shanghai and Santiago International Film Festivals, blends the tension of Flatliners -- the boundary between life and death -- with the intrigue and betrayals of A Perfect Murder. Featuring striking cinematography and an immersive, almost hypnotic soundtrack, the cast is led by 2026 AMPAS Argentina Best New Actor Pedro Fontaine (The House of the Spirits), Marco Antonio Caponi (Nobody's Watching), Juan Ignacio Cane (Killer Deal) and Óscar de la Fuente, a two-time Goya nominee (The Good Boss, La Casa).

THE REBORN (2025)

Written & Directed by: Santiago Esteves

Cast: Pedro Fontaine, Marco Antonio Caponi, Óscar de la Fuente, Daniel Antivilo, Juan Ignacio Cane, Pilar Mestra Del Bono, Pablo Díaz

Produced by: Sergio Adria, Santiago Esteves, Nicolas Grosse, Marianne Mayer-Beckh, Carles Torras

Cinematography by: Enrique Stindt

Composer: Mario Galvan

Genre: World Cinema/Thriller/Crime

RT: 85 minutes

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Sound: 2.0 Stereo

Language: Spanish with English Subtitles

THE REBORN also stars Óscar de la Fuente, Daniel Antivilo, Juan Ignacio Cane, Pilar Mestra Del Bono and Pablo Díaz, with cinematography by Enrique Stindt and a score by Mario Galvan. The film has been nominated for Best Film at both the Shanghai and Santiago International Film Festivals.

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