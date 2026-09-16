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Photos: THE MISSING PIECE Leads GagaOOLala Mandarin BL Premieres

THE LAST OATH and TILL I SEE YOU also gain traction on the platform alongside new reality format PROJECT XY.

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Photos: THE MISSING PIECE Leads GagaOOLala Mandarin BL Premieres

THE MISSING PIECE has become GagaOOLala's strongest-performing new Mandarin BL premiere so far this year, according to the streaming platform.

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The first four episodes have surpassed 2.92 million viewing minutes, placing the series ahead of other recent Mandarin BL launches on GagaOOLala. THE LAST OATH and TILL I SEE YOU are also gaining traction, with the three titles reflecting a broader shift in Mandarin BL toward more varied genres, from memory-loss romance and contract relationships to zombie survival and five-year reunion stories.

The platform has also highlighted PROJECT XY, a new BL reality format in which six men live together, take part in pairing challenges and improvisational acting exercises, and ultimately compete for lead and supporting roles in a future BL production.

Key Highlights

THE MISSING PIECE leads GagaOOLala's Mandarin BL premieres this year with over 2.92M viewing minutes across its first four episodes

THE LAST OATH reached No. 3 on GagaOOLala's BL viewing chart for September 4 to 10

TILL I SEE YOU marks the BL return of Addicted director Ding Wei

PROJECT XY combines reality dating, casting and CP development in a new talent-building format

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