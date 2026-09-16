Photos: THE MISSING PIECE Leads GagaOOLala Mandarin BL Premieres
THE LAST OATH and TILL I SEE YOU also gain traction on the platform alongside new reality format PROJECT XY.
THE MISSING PIECE has become GagaOOLala's strongest-performing new Mandarin BL premiere so far this year, according to the streaming platform.
The first four episodes have surpassed 2.92 million viewing minutes, placing the series ahead of other recent Mandarin BL launches on GagaOOLala. THE LAST OATH and TILL I SEE YOU are also gaining traction, with the three titles reflecting a broader shift in Mandarin BL toward more varied genres, from memory-loss romance and contract relationships to zombie survival and five-year reunion stories.
The platform has also highlighted PROJECT XY, a new BL reality format in which six men live together, take part in pairing challenges and improvisational acting exercises, and ultimately compete for lead and supporting roles in a future BL production.
Key Highlights
THE MISSING PIECE leads GagaOOLala's Mandarin BL premieres this year with over 2.92M viewing minutes across its first four episodes
THE LAST OATH reached No. 3 on GagaOOLala's BL viewing chart for September 4 to 10
TILL I SEE YOU marks the BL return of Addicted director Ding Wei
PROJECT XY combines reality dating, casting and CP development in a new talent-building format
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