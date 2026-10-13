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Photos: THE HOLIDAY SPARK Trailer Released for Roku Original Film

Joey Graziadei and Jamie Chung star in the Roku Original holiday romance directed by Rhonda Baraka.

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Photos: THE HOLIDAY SPARK Trailer Released for Roku Original Film

The Roku Channel has released the official trailer for THE HOLIDAY SPARK, a holiday romance film set to begin streaming on The Roku Channel November 2.

The film stars Joey Graziadei and JAMIE CHUNG. In THE HOLIDAY SPARK, perpetually single firefighter Dean (Joey Graziadei) enlists children's book illustrator Laura (JAMIE CHUNG) to help plan his firehouse's most unforgettable holiday party yet. Throughout the planning process they both begin to question their views on romance and the possibility of love at first spark.

THE HOLIDAY SPARK was previously announced alongside SECOND CHANCE HOLIDAY as part of a slate of new Roku Original holiday romance films for the season.

Creative Team

Directed by Rhonda Baraka

Written by Mary Kate Hegarty

Starring Joey Graziadei and JAMIE CHUNG

Produced by James Suttles and Jason Winn, a Wild Winn Pictures / SuttleFilm production in association with FOX Entertainment Studios for Roku

Executive Produced by Ashley Squires for FOX Entertainment Studios

About The Roku Channel

Launched in 2017, The Roku Channel is the home of free ad-supported streaming television on Roku, and features a diverse lineup of more than 80,000 on-demand movies and programs, more than 500 live linear television channels, and premium subscription offerings in the U.S. It licenses and distributes content from more than 250 partners and features a growing library of Roku Originals. It is the #2 app on the Roku platform in the U.S. by streaming hours.

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